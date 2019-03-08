E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 August 2019

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

With the Ed Sheeran gigs just over a week away, what will fans be able to bring into Chantry Park?

Gig attendees should aim to bring a bag smaller than A4 Picture: ARCHANTGig attendees should aim to bring a bag smaller than A4 Picture: ARCHANT

The Suffolk superstar is due to play four concerts in Ipswich across the bank holiday weekend.

Security at the gigs will be tight and fans should ensure that they look over the guidance before heading to Chantry Park.

Bags

Organisers have requested that fans don't bring bags which are smaller than A4 size. All bags will be searched on entry to the gig and larger bags will cause queues.

Food and drink

No food or drink, including alcohol are permitted to be taken into the venue. Instead those requiring food and drink will be able to buy food (including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options) inside Chantry Park.

Cameras

Professional cameras, video and recording equipment are not allowed. Personal cameras and smart-phones are fine.

READ MORE: Where will you see Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park when he plays Ipswich?

Dogs

No dogs are allowed into the gig with the exception of guide and assistance dogs.

Umbrellas

It's not clear yet what the weather is likely to be like for the gigs but no large umbrellas are permitted at the site. Small telescopic umbrellas are allowed.

Other items not permitted at the venue:

You may also want to watch:

- Aerosols

- Airhorns

- BBQs

- Bikes, scooters or roller skates

- Blow torches

- Cans

- Chairs

- Chinese lanterns

- Cool bags or boxes (large)

- Cutlery

- Drones

- Fireworks or flares

- Flags with poles

- Gazebos and parasols

- Gas cylinders

- Glass

- Knives

- Illegal substances

- Laser pen

- Megaphones

- Selfie sticks

- Smoke bombs

- Sound systems

- Tables

- Tabards/ High viz jackets

- Tents

- Weapons

READ MORE: Tickets available for Ed Sheeran exhibition at Ipswich Christchurch Mansion

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Temporary traffic lights in village after car collides with telegraph pole and house

A car has crashed intop a telegraph and a house in Tattingstone, near Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Temporary traffic lights in village after car collides with telegraph pole and house

A car has crashed intop a telegraph and a house in Tattingstone, near Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Revealed – Stumbling block to Martlesham police HQ homes plan could need hefty taxpayer settlement

Aerial plans for the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site 250 homes Picture: YELLOBELLY

Murder accused dealer used ‘self-defence’ after ‘walking into robbery’

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Concrete wilderness to be transformed into gold-roofed arts pavilion

An artist's impression of the new community arts pavilion outside the New Wolsey Theatre on Civic Drive Picture: WG+P ARCHITECTS

Weather warning: Flood risk imminent as thunderstorms threaten to soak region

A stunning snap of a storm during a football match in Suffolk last month Picture: OLLY PAGE

Is anything happening at Ipswich’s former Toys R Us store?

Toys R Us at Copdock closed last April. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists