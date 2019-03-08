What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

With the Ed Sheeran gigs just over a week away, what will fans be able to bring into Chantry Park?

The Suffolk superstar is due to play four concerts in Ipswich across the bank holiday weekend.

Security at the gigs will be tight and fans should ensure that they look over the guidance before heading to Chantry Park.

Bags

Organisers have requested that fans don't bring bags which are smaller than A4 size. All bags will be searched on entry to the gig and larger bags will cause queues.

Food and drink

No food or drink, including alcohol are permitted to be taken into the venue. Instead those requiring food and drink will be able to buy food (including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options) inside Chantry Park.

Cameras

Professional cameras, video and recording equipment are not allowed. Personal cameras and smart-phones are fine.

Dogs

No dogs are allowed into the gig with the exception of guide and assistance dogs.

Umbrellas

It's not clear yet what the weather is likely to be like for the gigs but no large umbrellas are permitted at the site. Small telescopic umbrellas are allowed.

Other items not permitted at the venue:

- Aerosols

- Airhorns

- BBQs

- Bikes, scooters or roller skates

- Blow torches

- Cans

- Chairs

- Chinese lanterns

- Cool bags or boxes (large)

- Cutlery

- Drones

- Fireworks or flares

- Flags with poles

- Gazebos and parasols

- Gas cylinders

- Glass

- Knives

- Illegal substances

- Laser pen

- Megaphones

- Selfie sticks

- Smoke bombs

- Sound systems

- Tables

- Tabards/ High viz jackets

- Tents

- Weapons

