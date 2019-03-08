E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bus carrying Ed Sheeran fans breaks down on Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 16:54 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 24 August 2019

A bus taking Ed Sheeran fans to the concert has broken down on the A12. Picture: CHARLOTTE COHEN

A bus taking Ed Sheeran fans to the concert has broken down on the A12. Picture: CHARLOTTE COHEN

Archant

Fans heading to the Ed Sheeran gig tonight are facing travel delays after a bus carrying fellow concert-goers broke down on the Orwell Bridge.

The bus which was heading to the concert from Trinity Park, broke down on the Orwell Bridge at around 4pm this afternoon - just as the gates at Chantry Park opened to 40,000 Sheeran fans.

According to Charlotte Cohen who was on board the bus, passengers had to stand outside the bus for about 30 minutes before a replacement was sent to take the concert-goers onto the gig at Chantry Park.

Charlotte tweeted: "@FirstBusnews not happy about this! Spent £24!!! To get to #edsheeran in Ipswich and the bus breaks down!! Sort it out! Lots of unhappy people."

Cars are said to be queuing back past junction 57 at Ravenswood following the incident, which has left one lane heading into Ipswich blocked.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "A park and ride bus full of passengers has broken down on the Orwell Bridge.

"The passengers have been taken off the bus and have now boarded a replacement bus service."

"Officers are looking to move the broken down bus to a safer location."

For more travel updates see our live blog here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

Live updates from DAY TWO of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of 40,000 people at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA FRANK

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

Live updates from DAY TWO of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of 40,000 people at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA FRANK

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Live updates from DAY TWO of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of 40,000 people at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA FRANK

Bus carrying Ed Sheeran fans breaks down on Orwell Bridge

A bus taking Ed Sheeran fans to the concert has broken down on the A12. Picture: CHARLOTTE COHEN

All your Ed Sheeran FAQs answered after first night of concerts

Ed Sheeran delighted his huge Chantry Park audience by starting his Friday night gig with Castle on the Hill Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

How easy was it for you to leave Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park show?

An estimated 40,000 people were at the first Ed Sheeran homecoming concert - but there were no travel problems for those leaving Chantry Park according to Ipswich council and the police. Pictures: Zakary Walters

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists