Bus carrying Ed Sheeran fans breaks down on Orwell Bridge

A bus taking Ed Sheeran fans to the concert has broken down on the A12. Picture: CHARLOTTE COHEN Archant

Fans heading to the Ed Sheeran gig tonight are facing travel delays after a bus carrying fellow concert-goers broke down on the Orwell Bridge.

The bus which was heading to the concert from Trinity Park, broke down on the Orwell Bridge at around 4pm this afternoon - just as the gates at Chantry Park opened to 40,000 Sheeran fans.

According to Charlotte Cohen who was on board the bus, passengers had to stand outside the bus for about 30 minutes before a replacement was sent to take the concert-goers onto the gig at Chantry Park.

Charlotte tweeted: "@FirstBusnews not happy about this! Spent £24!!! To get to #edsheeran in Ipswich and the bus breaks down!! Sort it out! Lots of unhappy people."

Cars are said to be queuing back past junction 57 at Ravenswood following the incident, which has left one lane heading into Ipswich blocked.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "A park and ride bus full of passengers has broken down on the Orwell Bridge.

"The passengers have been taken off the bus and have now boarded a replacement bus service."

"Officers are looking to move the broken down bus to a safer location."

