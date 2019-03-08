Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran donned a Framlingham Town football shirt as he said goodbye to thousands of Suffolk fans at his final Chantry Park gig last night.

Thousands descended upon Ipswich to watch the singer perform

The four-night Ipswich leg of his Divide tour marked the end of an era for the singer who was able to finish the two-year journey travelling and performing around the globe in the county where his musical ambitions had blossomed.

And he even told last night's crowd that it may be 'the last loop pedal gig'. Ed famously plays solo, cleverly creating all his music using his guitar and loop pedal.

By yesterday the Divide tour proudly held not one but three world records: highest attendance for a music tour, highest-grossing music tour by a solo artist and highest-grossing music tour.

All for the former Suffolk schoolboy who joked each night about only ever having played to 150 people in Ipswich previously.

Ed Sheeran performs during his second evening at Chantry Park

"It's so weird to say hello Ipswich," remarked the singer, "It feels so great to be home, this is wicked."

Indeed, Sheeran was visibly humbled and moved by being in front of such large Suffolk crowds many of whom had already flocked to see the Made in Suffolk exhibition curated by his father or queued to get merchandise at his Ipswich pop-up shop.

Despite the months of nervous excitement in the build up to the event, the overwhelming feeling for many at the concerts was one of relaxed enjoyment.

Fans gathered from across the UK to see Sheeran sing

The warm bank holiday sunshine and the general good vibes emanating from Sheeran and his support acts left attendees both satisfied and moved by the performances.

Some fans got more than they had expected on Sunday night when grime artist - and friend of Ed - Stormzy made an appearance during the show's encore, helping Ed to perform his penultimate track, Shape of You. (pictured left)

Last night, for the final show, it was simply Ed doing what he does best.

What didn't arrive over the weekend, as many had feared, were any major problems regarding transport with most fans easily making their way to and from gigs. Many gig-goers, in fact, stayed on long after the concerts had finished in order to visit other parts of the county, including Sheeran's beloved Framlingham.

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park.

After months of anticipation, many were left feeling the concerts had been a 'Perfect' advertisement for the county