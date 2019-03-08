Club's delight as Ed Sheeran sports Framlingham football shirt

Ed Sheeran sports his Framlingham Town shirt for his final Chantry Park gig Picture: MASSIVE COBBOLDIAN Archant

It took months of planning but Framlingham Town managed to show off their new signing on Monday night in the shape of megastar Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran on stage in a Framlingham Town football shirt on his final show in Ipswich. Picture: OLIVIA GEE Ed Sheeran on stage in a Framlingham Town football shirt on his final show in Ipswich. Picture: OLIVIA GEE

The Suffolk singer had wowed the Chantry Park crowds with a custom Ipswich Town football shirt which bore the Divide tour name throughout the Bank Holiday weekend but on the last night he changed colours and donned a Framlingham Town shirt.

Bosses at the club, his most local side, had worked for months to create and deliver the 'Perfect' gift to their local son.

"It started as an idea last summer as soon as we knew he was coming to Ipswich," said Andy Pirie, assistant manager to Framlingham's first team.

Framlingham Town getting their special Sheeran shirt printed Picture: TOTAL FOOTBALL Framlingham Town getting their special Sheeran shirt printed Picture: TOTAL FOOTBALL

"We thought maybe he will wear a shirt and put a picture on Instagram."

As the gig date grew closer and closer the club wondered if they would be able to make their plan a reality.

The club had the shirt printed and bolstered their social media presence with a new Instagram account to try and spread the word of the special shirt.

But it was only on Friday that things started to fall in place.

Ed Sheeran's Framlingham Town shirt gets printed Picture: TOTAL FOOTBALL Ed Sheeran's Framlingham Town shirt gets printed Picture: TOTAL FOOTBALL

"Eventually we got it to his family and around the same time his team got involved, they wanted to have it," said Mr Pirie.

The club were told that it would only be a matter of time before the singer would wear their colours.

"It was a waiting game," said Mr Pirie.

Ed Sheeran on stage in a Framlingham Town football shirt on his final show in Ipswich. Picture: OLIVIA GEE Ed Sheeran on stage in a Framlingham Town football shirt on his final show in Ipswich. Picture: OLIVIA GEE

And it was worth the wait because on Monday night the global superstar returned to the stage for his final encore of the tour proudly wearing the striped shirt.

"Chantry Park this is a Framlingham Town football shirt. I am from Framlingham Town. Suffolk is my home," announced the singer to a crowd of around 40,000 people on Monday night.

Among those watching and waiting in the audience were pupils from Ed's former school, Thomas Mills High School, who had been given tickets for the event from the singer.

"It was perfect, all of the Thomas Mills kids were involved that night," said Mr Pirie.

"So many of them play for the youth teams so it was really a huge thing for the football club.

"We are so proud."

Although the club aren't sure whether Ed has watched one of their games before Mr Pirie said that they would welcome a visit from him in the near future.

"He's got a few weeks off now, hasn't he?", said Mr Pirie.