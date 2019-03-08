E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Ed Sheeran exhibition prepares to open - how did he get into a lion's mouth?

PUBLISHED: 12:52 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 19 August 2019

Launch of the Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Launch of the Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ed Sheeran's life in Suffolk - and his meteoric musical career - are celebrated in a long-awaited exhibition at Christchurch Mansion which opens its doors on Tuesday.

Christchurch Mansion is hosting the long awaited Ed Sheeran exhibition Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChristchurch Mansion is hosting the long awaited Ed Sheeran exhibition Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk celebrates the star who returns to the town over the bank holiday weekend for four sell-out homecoming concerts at Chantry Park.

The exhibition contains items from throughout the star's life - from photographs taken before his family moved to Framlingham when he was a young child to busts of himself and his brother Matthew, to portraits of him by Northern Irish artist Colin Davidson.

Many of his awards are on show - as is the handwritten lyrics to Castle on the Hill, his love song to his Suffolk home.

Among those at the launch were Ian Johnson from Access to Music, who is credited with discovering the young singer and booking him for one of his first gigs at the Norwich Playhouse.

Ed Sheeran got into this lion at Legoland in Denmark during a family holiday in 1999. Picture: JOHN SHEERANEd Sheeran got into this lion at Legoland in Denmark during a family holiday in 1999. Picture: JOHN SHEERAN

You may also want to watch:

He remembers the first time he heard him: "He wasn't the greatest guitarist and he wasn't the greatest singer. But his songs were exceptional and the way he performed and interacted with the audience was phenomenal. He was the youngest we had playing at Norwich - and also by far the best even though it wasn't a competition."

Mr Johnson was delighted that the show should help put Ipswich on the creative map at a time when there is an explosion of young talent in the area - some of whom will be supporting Ed over the weekend.

The exhibition is supported by another Suffolk institution, Aspall Cyder. Henry Chevallier Guild from Aspall said they were delighted to be associated with it.

Ian Johnson from Access to Music, who is credited with discovering the young singer and booking him for one of his first gigs at the Norwich Playhouse Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIan Johnson from Access to Music, who is credited with discovering the young singer and booking him for one of his first gigs at the Norwich Playhouse Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Our Suffolk heritage is very important to us, and it is clearly very important to Ed so we are very pleased to be part of the exhibition. Not as a sponsor with our name all over it, but as a supporter spreading the word about this fabulous part of the world."

The exhibition is at Ipswich Council's Christchurch Mansion and Ed has had a long relationship with the authority - he did work experience with them and played at Ipswich Music Day.

Carole Jones, portfolio holder for museums said: "It is wonderful that Ed is putting the town, and this wonderful Tudor building on the map with this fantastic exhibition."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park – while attacker filmed it

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park – while attacker filmed it

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man in court charged with absconding from open prison

Antonio Wells is accused of absconding from HMP Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man accused of assault on officer following five-hour police incident

Police outside a property in Top Street, Martlesham Picture: VICTORIA PERDUSA

Ed Sheeran exhibition prepares to open – how did he get into a lion’s mouth?

Launch of the Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I have the wolf from Wolves breathing down my back... it’s up to me to deliver’ - Holy on his form and battle with Norris

Tomas Holy (main image) knows he must be at his best to keep Will Norris (inset) out of the Ipswich Town team. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists