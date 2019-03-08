E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Last chance to see Ed as extra tickets made available for final show

PUBLISHED: 14:36 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 25 August 2019

You can still get tickets to see Ed this weekend. Picture: Zakary Walters

If you haven't managed to attend the biggest event in Ipswich this year then there is still time, as Ed Sheeran releases extra tickets for his final Chantry Park show.

The Framlingham singer-songwriter has already performed two sell-out shows at Chantry Park this weekend with support acts The Darkness and Passenger.

Tonight's performance is also sold out, however Ed has now released added tickets for his final show on Bank Holiday Monday which will bring his record-breaking Divide World Tour to a close after more than two years on the road.

A spokesman for Kilimanjaro, who have organised the event, said: "Extra tickets have been released for the final show on the Divide Tour at Chantry Park on Bank Holiday Monday."

Ed will tonight be joined by one of the most popular names in music at the moment, Lewis Capaldi - who secured a number one spot in the charts with Someone You Loved.

He will also perform on Monday night's show, where there are still tickets available to purchase by heading to edsheeran.com or by heading to the box office at the site in Chantry Park.

Tickets are availble for £82.50, and Caswell, an Ipswich based artist will be warming up the crowds ahead of the show tomorrow night.

If you're thinking about attending but don't know what to bring, then you can find out all the necessities here.

The all important timings can also be found by on our website.

