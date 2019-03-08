E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Relive the Ed Sheeran concerts

PUBLISHED: 20:00 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:14 30 August 2019

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park in Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park in Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters

Archant

A week after the gigs kicked off relive the final days of Ed Sheeran's Divide tour at Chantry Park.

Thousands of Ed Sheeran fans descended on Suffolk over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy four days of live performances by the Framlingham singer.

He was joined by a number of support acts including Suffolk act Caswell, The Darkness, Lewis Capaldi and Passenger.

You may also want to watch:

The concerts marked the end of Ed's world record breaking tour which had began almost two years earlier.

Fans travelled from across the Suffolk and indeed the country to attend the gigs which finished with the singer proudly declaring that Suffolk was his home on Monday night.

We've picked out some of the best footage from across the weekend for you to enjoy.

READ MORE: Framlingham Town starts selling replica Ed Sheeran shirts

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk protesters have their say on proposal to suspend Parliament over Brexit

All-party protesters from the Suffolk EU Alliance marched from Melton railway station to East Suffolk House on Riduna Park Picture: JULES EWART

130 Ipswich jobs could be lost as leaked memo reveals office closure

A leaked memo has revealed plans to shut down Flow Energys Ipswich office after it was acquired Octopus Energy earlier this week. Photo: Archant.

‘A call to arms’: Fans to unveil huge new banner in support of Ipswich Town

Town fans at the recent match against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Pagepix Ltd

WATCH: Relive the Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park in Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters

Bands announced for free BBC stage on Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich festival

Ipswich rapper El-Emcee, performing here at the final of the Firestone Battle of the Bands in Birmingham, will play the BBC Introducing stage at Sound City Ipswich. Picture: FIRESTONE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists