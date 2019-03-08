Video

WATCH: Relive the Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park in Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters Archant

A week after the gigs kicked off relive the final days of Ed Sheeran's Divide tour at Chantry Park.

Thousands of Ed Sheeran fans descended on Suffolk over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy four days of live performances by the Framlingham singer.

He was joined by a number of support acts including Suffolk act Caswell, The Darkness, Lewis Capaldi and Passenger.

The concerts marked the end of Ed's world record breaking tour which had began almost two years earlier.

Fans travelled from across the Suffolk and indeed the country to attend the gigs which finished with the singer proudly declaring that Suffolk was his home on Monday night.

We've picked out some of the best footage from across the weekend for you to enjoy.

