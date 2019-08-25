Gallery

Have we included your photos in our Saturday night Ed Sheeran gallery?

Fans were covered in glitter and face jewels to listen to Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: CATHERINE BRIGHT @BrightBudgeting CATHERINE BRIGHT @BrightBudgeting

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran took to the stage at Chantry Park for his second homecoming show last night. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Tasha Gregory used face jewels and glitter to create the perfect Divide Tour symbol in honour of Ed. Picture: TASHA GREGORY Tasha Gregory used face jewels and glitter to create the perfect Divide Tour symbol in honour of Ed. Picture: TASHA GREGORY

Thousands of fans have been sharing their photos on social media following the Ed concerts - here we have gathered some of our favourites to share with you from last night.

If you're heading to the Sunday or Monday shows, make sure you hashtag #EdSheeranIpswich so we can spot your photos online and include them in our upcoming galleries.

You can also check out our review from the Friday night here, and the Saturday night here to find out what you can expect from the Framlingham singers performance.

A family of fans in their flower garlands ready for Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: RACHEL EDGE A family of fans in their flower garlands ready for Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ed Sheeran performed to 40,000 on stage. Picture: REBECCA @Rebeccarb_x Ed Sheeran performed to 40,000 on stage. Picture: REBECCA @Rebeccarb_x

Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park amazing pic.twitter.com/MIynpSprES — Mel Notley (@MelNotley) August 24, 2019

Ed performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS Ed performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Ed on stage on Saturday, August 24. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS Ed on stage on Saturday, August 24. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER

Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER

Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER