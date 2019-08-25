E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Have we included your photos in our Saturday night Ed Sheeran gallery?

PUBLISHED: 14:54 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 25 August 2019

Fans were covered in glitter and face jewels to listen to Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: CATHERINE BRIGHT @BrightBudgeting

Fans were covered in glitter and face jewels to listen to Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: CATHERINE BRIGHT @BrightBudgeting

CATHERINE BRIGHT @BrightBudgeting

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran took to the stage at Chantry Park for his second homecoming show last night. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Tasha Gregory used face jewels and glitter to create the perfect Divide Tour symbol in honour of Ed. Picture: TASHA GREGORYTasha Gregory used face jewels and glitter to create the perfect Divide Tour symbol in honour of Ed. Picture: TASHA GREGORY

Thousands of fans have been sharing their photos on social media following the Ed concerts - here we have gathered some of our favourites to share with you from last night.

If you're heading to the Sunday or Monday shows, make sure you hashtag #EdSheeranIpswich so we can spot your photos online and include them in our upcoming galleries.

You can also check out our review from the Friday night here, and the Saturday night here to find out what you can expect from the Framlingham singers performance.

A family of fans in their flower garlands ready for Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: RACHEL EDGEA family of fans in their flower garlands ready for Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ed Sheeran performed to 40,000 on stage. Picture: REBECCA @Rebeccarb_xEd Sheeran performed to 40,000 on stage. Picture: REBECCA @Rebeccarb_x

Ed performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSEd performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Ed on stage on Saturday, August 24. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSEd on stage on Saturday, August 24. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

You may also want to watch:

View this post on Instagram

Literally had the best time ❤️ #dividetour➗

A post shared by Olivia Lee (@livvia_louise) on

Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTEREd Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER

Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTEREd Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER

Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTEREd Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER

Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTEREd Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

Live updates from DAY THREE of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

Live updates from DAY THREE of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Live updates from DAY THREE of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

All the official pictures from Ed Sheeran’s triumphant second night at Chantry Park

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters

Have we included your photos in our Saturday night Ed Sheeran gallery?

Fans were covered in glitter and face jewels to listen to Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: CATHERINE BRIGHT @BrightBudgeting

Last chance to see Ed as extra tickets made available for final show

You can still get tickets to see Ed this weekend. Picture: Zakary Walters

New cycle path opened at Ipswich Waterfront

The new footpath and cycleway in Dock Street, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists