Have we included your photos in our Saturday night Ed Sheeran gallery?
PUBLISHED: 14:54 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 25 August 2019
CATHERINE BRIGHT @BrightBudgeting
Suffolk star Ed Sheeran took to the stage at Chantry Park for his second homecoming show last night. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?
Tasha Gregory used face jewels and glitter to create the perfect Divide Tour symbol in honour of Ed. Picture: TASHA GREGORY
Thousands of fans have been sharing their photos on social media following the Ed concerts - here we have gathered some of our favourites to share with you from last night.
If you're heading to the Sunday or Monday shows, make sure you hashtag #EdSheeranIpswich so we can spot your photos online and include them in our upcoming galleries.
You can also check out our review from the Friday night here, and the Saturday night here to find out what you can expect from the Framlingham singers performance.
A family of fans in their flower garlands ready for Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Ed Sheeran performed to 40,000 on stage. Picture: REBECCA @Rebeccarb_x
Ed performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS
Ed on stage on Saturday, August 24. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS
Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER
Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER
Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER
Ed Sheeran at Ipswich on Saturday, August 24.Picture: KATE CHICKSTER