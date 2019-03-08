E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:46 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 23 August 2019

The stage at Chantry park, ahead of Ed Sheeran's home coming concert in Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The stage at Chantry park, ahead of Ed Sheeran's home coming concert in Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Jake Foxford

Ed Sheeran has started his final rehearsals ahead of his Chantry Park gigs - and neighbours have been listening in.

The stage at Chantry Park has grown just metres from the rear boundaries of these homes in Anita Close West, Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe stage at Chantry Park has grown just metres from the rear boundaries of these homes in Anita Close West, Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Sheeran fans - some of whom have been in queue in the park since 5am - were among the first to hear the dulcet tones of the Suffolk superstar drifting out from the stage as he warmed up for his set.

There was a live cheer as the opening notes of Castle on the Hill played out over the speakers, giving the eager fans a taste of what is to come tonight when Ed plays the first of four homecoming gigs at the Ipswich park - bringing his two-year Divide world tour to an end.

The warm-up could also be heard from Hadleigh Road and surrounding roads which are close to the rear of the stage.

For these residents living in Anita Close West, the stage has grown just metres from their rear boundaries - and the sound drifted over their homes giving them a crystal clear version of the sound check.

Some of the residents said they had been over hearing the technical crew testing their sound system on Thursday - by repeatedly playing Robert Palmer's Sledgehammer.

Some 40,000 fans are just hours away from hearing the hometown hero take to the stage with a back catalogue of worldwide smash hits, including Lego House, A- Team, Sing, Thinking Out Loud, I See Fire, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill.

Gates for the show open at 4pm and fans are being urged to arrive early - see here for full details

Mark King, whose garden faces the back of the stage in Chantry Park, said: "It's been very loud, just with the sound checks and everything.

"I've only hear the odd Ed Sheeran song when it comes on the radio, I'd rather be listening to Elvis.

"They kept playing Sledgehammer yesterday, every time they stopped I was shouting for them to play it again!"

We will have live traffic news, pictures from the park and information on queues an what to expect once inside throughout the weekend - see our Ed Sheeran page here for updates.

