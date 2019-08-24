E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ed shares snaps of Ipswich on Instagram as he gears up for second Chantry Park gig

PUBLISHED: 19:51 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:51 24 August 2019

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Archant

With just an hour to go before Ed takes to the stage for his second gig, the Suffolk star has treated fans to not just one Instagram post, but three different uploads.

View this post on Instagram

Ipswich night #1 @zakarywalters #dividetour

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Ed's millions of Instagram followers were treated to shots from his debut gig, as the singer prepares for his second performance of the weekend.

The first post features 10 shots from last night's gig, which saw 40,000 people descend on Chantry Park for more than five hours of music.

The photographs include Ed in his Divide Ipswich Town shirt, snaps of happy front-row fans, and his classic posed picture with audience after his final song.

He captioned the photo: "Ipswich night #1" and the photo has already received more than 200,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram

What d'you know about Ips

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

The second grid post features a beautiful video from last night, where Ed had asked fans to turn on their flash lights in unison to present a sea of glistening lights.

A simple "What d'you know about Ips" accompanied the video, which had more than 138,000 views in an hour.

Then the third post of the day was Ed on a quad bike with grime artists Aitch and Jaykae - who were involved in a remix on Ed and Stormzy's hit Take me Back to London.

You can read our thoughts on last nights gig here.

Read more: Can you spot yourself in our gallery from Ed's first Chantry Park gig?

Read more: All your Ed Sheeran FAQs answered after first night of concerts

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

Live updates from DAY TWO of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

Live updates from DAY TWO of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Live updates from DAY TWO of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Bus carrying Ed Sheeran fans breaks down on Orwell Bridge

A bus taking Ed Sheeran fans to the concert has broken down on the A12. Picture: CHARLOTTE COHEN

All your Ed Sheeran FAQs answered after first night of concerts

Ed Sheeran delighted his huge Chantry Park audience by starting his Friday night gig with Castle on the Hill Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

How easy was it for you to leave Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park show?

An estimated 40,000 people were at the first Ed Sheeran homecoming concert - but there were no travel problems for those leaving Chantry Park according to Ipswich council and the police. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed shares snaps of Ipswich on Instagram as he gears up for second Chantry Park gig

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists