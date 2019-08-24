Ed shares snaps of Ipswich on Instagram as he gears up for second Chantry Park gig

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters Archant

With just an hour to go before Ed takes to the stage for his second gig, the Suffolk star has treated fans to not just one Instagram post, but three different uploads.

Ed's millions of Instagram followers were treated to shots from his debut gig, as the singer prepares for his second performance of the weekend.

The first post features 10 shots from last night's gig, which saw 40,000 people descend on Chantry Park for more than five hours of music.

The photographs include Ed in his Divide Ipswich Town shirt, snaps of happy front-row fans, and his classic posed picture with audience after his final song.

He captioned the photo: "Ipswich night #1" and the photo has already received more than 200,000 likes.

The second grid post features a beautiful video from last night, where Ed had asked fans to turn on their flash lights in unison to present a sea of glistening lights.

A simple "What d'you know about Ips" accompanied the video, which had more than 138,000 views in an hour.

Then the third post of the day was Ed on a quad bike with grime artists Aitch and Jaykae - who were involved in a remix on Ed and Stormzy's hit Take me Back to London.

