'My wildest dream has come true' - Caswell prepares to join Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Caswell on stage after being announced the winners of the Hoax Live Finals at Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden Archant

Ipswich singer Caswell is gearing up for the biggest weekend of her life after she was crowned the winner of a nation-wide competition to support global superstar Ed Sheeran on his Divide world tour.

Not only will she be performing alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi and The Darkness this bank holiday weekend, but the Woodbridge based artist will also perform to millions at both Reading and Leeds festival on the BBC Introducing Stage.

She said: "It's starting to sink in now, but it is still very bizarre.

"This weekend is undoubtedly going to be the best weekend of my life and will potentially be a tipping point in my career."

The Suffolk music star was crowned the winner of the 'battle of the bands' competition on Friday, August 16 at Epic Studios in Norwich, securing her spot as one of the lucky support acts warming up the crowds ahead of Ed's final show of his record-breaking Divide world tour.

Caswell performed a 20-minute set on the night to wow over the judges - which she will now perform in just a few days time to a crowd of nearly 40,000 people.

Speaking of the final, Caswell said: "It was a very intense, high pressure gig because the prize was winning a support slot for Ed Sheeran.

"It was the most nervous I have been in ages and that really affected by breath control and my voice - but I gave the performance of my life and I think that's why I won."

Caswell was one of six finalists selected to battle it out - and now she will perform on the same stage as one of her biggest music idols Ed Sheeran in what she says will be a "pinch me moment".

"I am so ready for the performance. Being involved in this competition has surpassed any of my expectations, and as cringey as it sounds, my wildest dream has come true."

Caswell, who is an unsigned artist, hasn't had an easy-ride - and is very grateful for the opportunity she has been given.

"I've had moments where I thought about just giving up, because it can be really hard at times as an unsigned artist. So to have this happen now is amazing, I am so grateful and overwhelmed by it all."

Caswell will be performing ahead of Lewis Capaldi on Monday at Chantry Park, who she says "is hilarious on social media".

She is looking forward to going back-stage and taking in the whole evening.

The former BRIT school student, said: "I hope I will get to meet Ed, but even to watch him perform will be amazing, and not forgetting Lewis Capaldi as well who is full of jokes online."

Caswell will join Salvador, Bessie Turner, and Piers James - the three Suffolk artists chosen by BBC Introducing to open the first three nights at Chantry Park after uploading their music onto the online channel.

Ed received support from the radio show in the early stages of his career, and asked them to help nominate a trio of local musicians.

Back in the day his self-released EPs were given airtime on BBC Introducing, and he went on to perform a live gig with the show at the Anchor pub in Woodbridge.