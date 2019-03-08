Perfect! Ipswich couple get engaged at Ed Sheeran show

Scott Wright proposing to his girlfriend Lauren at the Friday night Ed Sheeran concert in Ipswich. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT Scott Wright proposing to his girlfriend Lauren at the Friday night Ed Sheeran concert in Ipswich. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT

An Ipswich couple brought Friday night's Ed Sheeran show to a standstill after getting engaged during one of their favourite songs.

The pair vowed to tie the knot after husband-to-be Scott Wright got down on one kneee in the middle of the crowd of 40,000 people on Friday, August 23.

The 31-year-old said it was the "perfect opportunity" to propose to his girlfriend of seven years Lauren Dixon, who is 25-years-old.

He said: "It's been a long time coming actually.

"I saw Ed at The Swan pub a few years ago and told my girlfriend, now fiancé Lauren, how good he was.

"She then took me to Wembley to see him in 2015 as a birthday present and we loved it.

"We decided to go on Friday night and I thought what a perfect opportunity to propose."

Scott popped the question during the singer's performance of 'How Would You Feel' - a fitting song which is known for being both slow and romantic.

The crowd around the pair stopped watching Ed, instead turning their attention to Lauren and Scott - with some onlookers clapping away and others taking pictures on their phones.

He continued: "We are both overwhelemed, but we feel this is the right thing for us to do. We had an amazing evening."

Scott met Lauren seven years ago through work, where she is an account manager and he works in the warehouse.

He added: "Lauren didn't think I had it in me, so she was very shocked.

"I think we might skip the church and have a big party for family and friends, and of course Ed could come down," he laughed.

