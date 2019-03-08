E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Perfect! Ipswich couple get engaged at Ed Sheeran show

PUBLISHED: 19:29 25 August 2019

Scott Wright proposing to his girlfriend Lauren at the Friday night Ed Sheeran concert in Ipswich. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT

Scott Wright proposing to his girlfriend Lauren at the Friday night Ed Sheeran concert in Ipswich. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT

Scott Wright proposing to his girlfriend Lauren at the Friday night Ed Sheeran concert in Ipswich. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT

An Ipswich couple brought Friday night's Ed Sheeran show to a standstill after getting engaged during one of their favourite songs.

Scott Wright proposing to his girlfriend Lauren at the Friday night Ed Sheeran concert in Ipswich. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHTScott Wright proposing to his girlfriend Lauren at the Friday night Ed Sheeran concert in Ipswich. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT

The pair vowed to tie the knot after husband-to-be Scott Wright got down on one kneee in the middle of the crowd of 40,000 people on Friday, August 23.

The 31-year-old said it was the "perfect opportunity" to propose to his girlfriend of seven years Lauren Dixon, who is 25-years-old.

He said: "It's been a long time coming actually.

"I saw Ed at The Swan pub a few years ago and told my girlfriend, now fiancé Lauren, how good he was.

Scott Wright proposing to his girlfriend Lauren at the Friday night Ed Sheeran concert in Ipswich. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHTScott Wright proposing to his girlfriend Lauren at the Friday night Ed Sheeran concert in Ipswich. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT

"She then took me to Wembley to see him in 2015 as a birthday present and we loved it.

"We decided to go on Friday night and I thought what a perfect opportunity to propose."

Scott popped the question during the singer's performance of 'How Would You Feel' - a fitting song which is known for being both slow and romantic.

The crowd around the pair stopped watching Ed, instead turning their attention to Lauren and Scott - with some onlookers clapping away and others taking pictures on their phones.

He continued: "We are both overwhelemed, but we feel this is the right thing for us to do. We had an amazing evening."

Scott met Lauren seven years ago through work, where she is an account manager and he works in the warehouse.

He added: "Lauren didn't think I had it in me, so she was very shocked.

"I think we might skip the church and have a big party for family and friends, and of course Ed could come down," he laughed.

You can read all of the live information from tonight's show on our website.

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Live updates from DAY THREE of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Live updates from DAY THREE of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Live updates from DAY THREE of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Two nights down and Ed Sheeran’s concerts have yet to cause traffic nightmares

There was plenty of space in Portman Road car parks in Ipswich as the Ed Sheeran concert started. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Perfect! Ipswich couple get engaged at Ed Sheeran show

Scott Wright proposing to his girlfriend Lauren at the Friday night Ed Sheeran concert in Ipswich. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT

‘It feels so great to be home’ - What Ed said on stage at first Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters

All the official pictures from Ed Sheeran’s triumphant second night at Chantry Park

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists