Can you spot yourself in our gallery from Ed's first Chantry Park gig?

PUBLISHED: 17:57 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 24 August 2019

Left - Carol Howlett,56, and daughter Lynsey Howlett,35 both from Lowestoft Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Left - Carol Howlett,56, and daughter Lynsey Howlett,35 both from Lowestoft Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

40,000 people descended on Chantry Park last night to sing along to the Castle on the Hill singer. Have we included your photos from the show in our gallery?

Victoria Frank (left), enjoyed the concert with her sister, Lucy. Picture: VICTORIA FRANKVictoria Frank (left), enjoyed the concert with her sister, Lucy. Picture: VICTORIA FRANK

The evening was a huge success, with hundreds taking to social media to share their views on Ed's performance.

Here we have gathered some of our favourite photos and videos from the evening - with a fan posing with Passenger, family selfies and Ed on the stage singing his heart out.

Make sure you hashtag #EdSheeranIpswich if you are heading to the gigs over the rest of the weekend so we can include your photos in our upcoming galleries.

You can also check out our review here for what to expect.

Jack, 5, have traveled from Germany with his family to see Ed Sheeran perform. Picture: ARCHANTJack, 5, have traveled from Germany with his family to see Ed Sheeran perform. Picture: ARCHANT

Fans enjoying the Ed Sheeran concert at Chantry Park. Picture: SARAH CROUCHFans enjoying the Ed Sheeran concert at Chantry Park. Picture: SARAH CROUCH

Sarah Crouch and her sister Danielle even managed to get a selfie with support act Passenger. Picture: SARAH CROUCHSarah Crouch and her sister Danielle even managed to get a selfie with support act Passenger. Picture: SARAH CROUCH

View this post on Instagram

Ed #edsheeran #divide #datenight

A post shared by Michaela Kingston (@michaela_kingston) on

