Can you spot yourself in our gallery from Ed's first Chantry Park gig?
PUBLISHED: 17:57 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 24 August 2019
40,000 people descended on Chantry Park last night to sing along to the Castle on the Hill singer. Have we included your photos from the show in our gallery?
Victoria Frank (left), enjoyed the concert with her sister, Lucy. Picture: VICTORIA FRANK
The evening was a huge success, with hundreds taking to social media to share their views on Ed's performance.
Here we have gathered some of our favourite photos and videos from the evening - with a fan posing with Passenger, family selfies and Ed on the stage singing his heart out.
Jack, 5, have traveled from Germany with his family to see Ed Sheeran perform. Picture: ARCHANT
Fans enjoying the Ed Sheeran concert at Chantry Park. Picture: SARAH CROUCH
Sarah Crouch and her sister Danielle even managed to get a selfie with support act Passenger. Picture: SARAH CROUCH