Can you spot yourself in our gallery from Ed's first Chantry Park gig?

Left - Carol Howlett,56, and daughter Lynsey Howlett,35 both from Lowestoft Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

40,000 people descended on Chantry Park last night to sing along to the Castle on the Hill singer. Have we included your photos from the show in our gallery?

Victoria Frank (left), enjoyed the concert with her sister, Lucy. Picture: VICTORIA FRANK Victoria Frank (left), enjoyed the concert with her sister, Lucy. Picture: VICTORIA FRANK

The evening was a huge success, with hundreds taking to social media to share their views on Ed's performance.

Here we have gathered some of our favourite photos and videos from the evening - with a fan posing with Passenger, family selfies and Ed on the stage singing his heart out.

Jack, 5, have traveled from Germany with his family to see Ed Sheeran perform. Picture: ARCHANT Jack, 5, have traveled from Germany with his family to see Ed Sheeran perform. Picture: ARCHANT

Ed sheeran homecoming last night was amazing. Pierce james and passenger great support darkness pants but the main man was simply superb. 40000 fans more than @IpswichTown see in a season. If you are going this weekend you are in for a treat #edsheeranipswich pic.twitter.com/KN9BbedGPc — Jeff nurse (@Jeffnurse62) August 24, 2019

Fans enjoying the Ed Sheeran concert at Chantry Park. Picture: SARAH CROUCH Fans enjoying the Ed Sheeran concert at Chantry Park. Picture: SARAH CROUCH