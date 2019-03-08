'Beyond words' - Ed fans react to star's Ipswich gigs

Tasha Gregory used face jewels and glitter to create the perfect Divide Tour symbol in honour of Ed. Picture: TASHA GREGORY Tasha Gregory used face jewels and glitter to create the perfect Divide Tour symbol in honour of Ed. Picture: TASHA GREGORY

Fans have taken to social media to share their views on the Suffolk singers homecoming gis - with many crediting Ed's "bags of talent" and praising the event's organisation.

There has also been a massive reaction to Ed's big surprise on Sunday night when he brought out Stormzy for the encore.

Here are just a handful of the comments being shared on social media.

Natalie Okeh: Absolutely amazing, Ed Sheeran is the star but bringing Stormzy out, my 12-year-old cried. Ed Sheeran and Stormzy in one night, awesome.

Paula Marczell: I went last night with my daughter to see Ed. Lewis and Stormzy were a bonus!! Ed was absolutely amazing and definitely worth the money!!

Sue Spearman: I had the best night ever. The whole night in one word AMAZING.

Tasha Gregory: I travelled from north London to go and see Ed and I would travel from anywhere to see him sing Bloodstream live, he's amazing with that loop pedal.

Tracy Westley: Great concert. The support acts kept us entertained for the main event but Ed was the star. I'd also like to say how well organised it was - did not have to queue for anything at all.

Sophie Clark: Amazing night, I've never been to such a well organised gig, marshalls everywhere from the station all the way up to Chantry Park.

Natalie Pells: Amazing evening. Totally brilliant as always. Such a nice guy and bags of talent. Loved the Ipswich/Divide football shirt. Darkness not so great.

Heidi Turnbull: You just can't get any better than Ed. Beyond words.

Sarah Louise Curling: Absolutely incredible. He is just such a talented performer and you could see that being back in his hometown meant so much to him, I thought it was magical.

Vicky Louise Kemp: It was a fantastic evening of brilliant entertainment. He seemed amazed and almost humbled that the crowds were singing along. Fabulous, well done Ed!

Cilla Brooks: The boy done good! Atmosphere fantastic! That amount of people in one place.. walking out at the end was lovely people chatting and talking about the night... the marshals were brilliant and friendly and kept the crowds moving with enthusiasm. Well done! It was a slick operation!!

Marion Watson-webb: Nice to have a big name doing a concert in East Anglia, let alone Suffolk, feel we get left out. Well done Ed.

Ben Alexander: Ed Sheeran is a blue... fantastic performance. Great to get Ipswich on the map and get some money into the economy.

Katie Hazell: Ed is such a down to earth person who appreciates his surroundings. The numb and aching feet/legs are definitely worth it to hear his amazing voice and songs.