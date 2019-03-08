All your Ed Sheeran FAQs answered after first night of concerts

Ed Sheeran delighted his huge Chantry Park audience by starting his Friday night gig with Castle on the Hill Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

Thousands of Ed Sheeran enthusiasts piled into Chantry park last night for the first of four huge concerts taking place in Suffolk.

Stunning backdrop for the Ed Sheeran concert Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Stunning backdrop for the Ed Sheeran concert Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The concert saw 40,000 people travel from across the country and abroad to see the superstar play his first homecoming show, the fourth of which will end his global month which has spanned four continents.

After months of anticipation, all of the under wraps information about the concerts was revealed.

Here are some of your FAQ's answered.

Ed Sheeran performed some of his biggest hits in front of thousands at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Ed Sheeran performed some of his biggest hits in front of thousands at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

How long does it take to get through ticket queues?

Even though some people decided get to the front of the queue, arriving as early as 5am, most tried to get in when the doors first opened at 4.30pm.

Most people reported queuing times of between half an hour and an hour when the doors first opened, but these eased as the evening went on.

Organisers are still encouraging ticket holders to arrive early to avoid the worst of the traffic and the queues.

How strict is bag policy?

The simple answer is, not that strict. Fans were getting in with bags bigger than the recommended A4 size. However, door staff searched every bag and used a metal detect on each person.

Our reporters said that most people took bumbags and small bags but some took bigger ones for their picnics. But, it did not appear that anyone was turned away for the size of their bags.

What are food and drink queues like?

The queues for refreshments, especially the beer tents were as busy as you would expect on a sunny Friday evening.

It took around 20 minutes to get a pint of beer, which cost £5, from one of the bars. Other alcoholic drinks were available with spirit & mixer cans costing £7, a glass of wine costing £7, a Vodka Red Bull costing £8 and bottles of water or fizzy drink costing £2.50.

Queues for food were much longer, especial in the early part of the evening. Many arrived and went straight to the food stalls to fill up before the music started with some reporting waits of 45-60 minutes and even two hours in a few cases.

There was a range of food available with burgers, chips, Indian street food and pizzas. A burger cost £7, chips £4 and a pizza cost £10.

What are queues for water taps like?

It was a very warm evening and queues for the water taps were the longest at the site with people waiting for over an hour in some cases to fill up their empty bottles.

These queues did not appear to subside in the same way that some of the others did.

Bottles full of water were not allowing to be brought in to the venue, but empty ones could filled up once inside.

What were the queues for the toilets like?

Fortunately, for those who may have had a couple of beers too much and needed the loo, queues for the toilets were fairly short, with people only waiting for five to 10 minutes.

How long does it take to get out of the gig?

It might take a while. Those at the front of the concert had to wait a while and there were queues at the park and ride busses and the shuttle busses to the train station. There were some hefty queues last night with some people waiting for over an hour for transport.

However, as the gates were completely opened and there were no checks on exit, most leaving on foot dispersed quickly.

Is Chantry a no-go area?

Mostly yes. During the morning the area is not too busy, however after London Road and Hadleigh Road close at midday the area became congested and then from a few hours before the concert it became busier.

At around 10.15pm the area became rammed with happy concert goers. So it is probably best to avoid Chantry then as well.

