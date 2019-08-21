Video

WATCH: Unseen footage from Ed Sheeran's legendary gig at The Swan

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill Jen O'Neill

Unseen video from the gig often described as the launchpad for Ed Sheeran's meteoric rise to fame - at The Swan pub, Ipswich, in November 2010 - has emerged for the first time.

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill

Steven Haugh, who captured the footage, is one third of Uprock which hosts club and live music nights across Ipswich.

Booking a 19-year-old Ed for that now-legendary night was "pretty straightforward", he said - and Uprock paid him an agreed fee of £100 to support Ipswich-born rapper DELS.

Ed had been on Steve's brother Richard's radar for a while, through his weekly BBC Introducing Show on BBC Radio Suffolk.

"We were planning a live gig at The Swan pub in Ipswich to celebrate Uprock's 6th birthday and agreed that Ed would be a perfect opening act (!) for Ipswich-born rapper DELS, who we'd booked to headline that night," Steve revealed.

Uprock, featuring Steve (middle), before the now famous Ed Sheeran gig at The Swan in Ipswich Picture: KAT MORTIMER Uprock, featuring Steve (middle), before the now famous Ed Sheeran gig at The Swan in Ipswich Picture: KAT MORTIMER

"Because of the relationship that Richard had with Ed, booking him was pretty straightforward - we just dropped him a text and agreed a fee of £100."

'We were convinced he was going to be huge'

The show with Ed came at a "great time" for the singer, Steve said, as he had just independently released the original version of The A-Team, the video he filmed for SB.TV had blown up online, and he'd recently come back from a trip to America where he'd made an impact - including making friends with Jamie Foxx.

"It sounds obvious now, but we were convinced that he was going to be huge - his talent was obvious, he blew everyone away with his show that night and he was a genuinely nice, humble and grateful guy too, which meant a lot," he said.

The promo poster for the DELS gig at The Swan, hosted by Uprock for the club night's sixth birthday Picture: STEVEN HAUGH The promo poster for the DELS gig at The Swan, hosted by Uprock for the club night's sixth birthday Picture: STEVEN HAUGH

The footage captured by Steve has never been shared before - it shows the moment Ed took his show outside to play for the people stood waiting outside - the capacity of the pub was only 100 or so, and the gig had sold out.

"When Ed played his support slot they fought for position on the windows looking into the pub and had their faces pressed against the glass to watch his set - we'd definitely never seen anything like that before and you could see that something special was happening," Steve added.

'On the cusp of making it'

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill

Photographer Jen O'Neill snapped a series of iconic images of Ed at the gig - which have since been used countless times in then-and-now galleries documenting his career.

However, she has also allowed us to share a gallery of unseen photographs from that night.

She said: "I had been quite lucky because I had covered a few gigs as he was growing in popularity. The Swan gig was in the November of 2010.

"It was at that performance that I felt he was on the cusp of making it.

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill

"He had a loyal following and it was amazing to watch him getting more and more popular.

"Everyone who came to see him was so excited by what he was doing and how different he was.

"There would always be a crowd of people right up close to the stage cheering him on, singing along to every word."

Jen also remembers Sheeran leading his new fans out into the street for an impromptu encore.

"It was one of the first times everyone got their phones out to record him - he performed a couple of songs outside the Corn Exchange.

"It was a really buzzing atmosphere and I remember it really clearly."