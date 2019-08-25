E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you spot yourself in our gallery from the final two Ed shows?

PUBLISHED: 16:29 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 27 August 2019

Lily-Mae Hadley, aged 9, pictured with her mother Sophie Marie Bull, at Lily's first ever concert on the final night of Ed Sheeran's Ipswich shows. Picture: SOPHIE MARIE BULL

Lily-Mae Hadley, aged 9, pictured with her mother Sophie Marie Bull, at Lily's first ever concert on the final night of Ed Sheeran's Ipswich shows. Picture: SOPHIE MARIE BULL

SOPHIE MARIE BULL

Chantry Park welcomed nearly 160,000 Ed Sheeran fans over the bank holiday weekend. Here are some of our favourite fan pictures from both the Sunday and Monday shows.

Lily-Mae Hadley, aged 9, at her first ever concert on the final night of Ed Sheeran's Ipswich shows. Picture: SOPHIE MARIE BULLLily-Mae Hadley, aged 9, at her first ever concert on the final night of Ed Sheeran's Ipswich shows. Picture: SOPHIE MARIE BULL

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran brought his Divide world tour to a close in Ipswich last night, performing for one final time to the crowd of almost 40,000.

Speaking from the stage in his Framlingham Town shirt, Ed said: "This tour has taken us all around the world.

"It's an emotional day backstage, it feels like you're breaking up with a girlfriend you've been with for two years."

Ed also told fans in Ipswich that by the end of the final show he would have played to nine million people on this tour alone - proving that Divide is the highest grossing and most attended tour of all time.

Fans have taken to social media to share photos and videos from their evenings to reminisce over the good times - here we have gathered some of our favourites to include in our gallery.

If you can spot someone you know make sure you share this article with them.

You can check out our gallery from Friday night here, and our Saturday gallery here.

Ed in his Framlingham Town football shirt on stage during his final show of his Divide tour in Ipswich. Picture: HANNAH BOWERSEd in his Framlingham Town football shirt on stage during his final show of his Divide tour in Ipswich. Picture: HANNAH BOWERS

View this post on Instagram

Sisters ➗ #edsheeran #amazingnight #hannahs16th

A post shared by Fiona (@feeeefs_21) on

View this post on Instagram

Ed Sheeran gig ❤

A post shared by T I F F A N Y L E I G H (@tiffanyleighx) on

View this post on Instagram

@teddysphotos #edsheeranipswich #chantrypark #itfc

A post shared by JC (@jackcoully) on

Topic Tags:

