Opinion

Review: "It feels so great to be home" Ed wows Ipswich crowd with electric first Chantry Park gig

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich heated up tonight as Ed Sheeran wowed thousands of fans on his home turf in Chantry Park - for the first show of his homecoming gigs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wowed thousands at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wowed thousands at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The 'Shape of You' songster had not played in the UK for over a year until last week, but when he returned to his hometown of Suffolk he did not disappoint.

He even said it himself, shouting to the crowds: "It feels great to be home, this is wicked."

Fans from far and wide were covered in sun-cream and stocked up on water - or in most cases something a bit stronger - as they were treated to songs from former East Bergholt High School student Piers James, Passenger and fellow Suffolk musicians The Darkness, as they awaited the global sensation's arrival.

Piers James secured his life-changing support act slot after being chosen by BBC Introducing as one of three Suffolk artists to open the gigs at Chantry Park.

Thousands gathered to watch Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Thousands gathered to watch Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Despite not knowing any of his music I was very impressed with how he worked the stage.

Then, the crowd were lifted even more as Passenger performed the popular 'Let Her Go' as the park filled out.

The Darkness took to the stage next - a surprising choice for most fans travelling down to Suffolk, but not for the locals.

The veteran rockers from Lowestoft had plenty of energy, getting the whole crowd to clap along for their big hit 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' - which to be truthful was the only one I knew the words to.

Then it was time for the main event.

Ed Sheeran arrived on stage with his signature guitar in hand, sending the crowds of 40,000 people into roars of chants - with many suiting the 'Divide' Ipswich Town shirt in Ed's honour.

He kicked off his 105 minute long set of his record breaking tour with Castle on the Hill which erupted the crowds.

He frequently reminded the crowds how excited he was to be home, shouting "I'm so happy to be ending the tour here".

His raspy voice filled Chantry Park and beyond, but for me, the best part about the whole evening was how Ed interacted with the crowd.

You could tell how happy he was to be home - it meant a lot to him.

He even said: "This feels really weird and cool to be on stage and perform in a place I was brought up.

"I did the typical thing and moved to LA and hated it.

"But having lived back here for the last seven years in Suffolk, I just love being here and I'm so happy to end the tour here in Ipswich."

Now there's nothing left to say other than Ed, Ipswich really is in love with the shape of you.