As if one homecoming gig was not enough, Ed Sheeran was back tonight for night two of four.

Anyone who has even a passing interest in Ed knows he was phenomenal last night, and there is no disputing that.

What astounding me most though, having only seen a compressed Glastonbury set from Ed, is just how hard this man works.

Ed revealed during his gig that not only did he play his hugely anticipated homecoming concert on Friday, he also drove to north London to play a wedding for the first time in years.

Just watching him was exhausting, Ed plays, sings, engages and records on loop - and he does not pause for breath.

Yet he gave it everything, and never once let the standard drop.

He commented during one of his interludes that he was just one man and his guitar - this is the biggest understatement ever made.

He also claims to be an "awkward person". But he didn't look awkward tonight, he looked humble and proud, almost like he was surprised by the adulation of the crowd.

Quite why, I have no idea. He was looking out over a crowd of 40,000 people, all of whom were in awe of this incredible talent.

Ed's pride at being home - and joy at having been able to spend the day with old school friends in "green Suffolk fields" was evident.

Our pride at calling him our own was even more so.