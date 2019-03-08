LATEST weather forecast for Chantry Park gigs

Will Ed Sheeran be singing in the rain at Chantry Park this weekend?Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE PA

Thousands of fans with tickets to the Ed Sheeran concerts at Chantry Park over the Bank Holiday weekend are wondering what the weather has in store for them.

The latest predictions from forecasters Weatherquest, based in East Anglia, suggest that overall the weather will be 'fine' and warm for the Ipswich gigs, with the potential of a few showers during the concert on Saturday evening.

If you are wondering what to pack or wear for the gigs read on for the forecast for the weekend.

Friday, August 23

Phil Garner from Weatherquest, says Friday will be a fine, pleasant day with highs of 23C.

Saturday, August 24

Saturday is expected to be the warmest night for the concerts with temperatures that day reaching 25C.

Those with tickets for the Saturday night gig should be aware that at this stage there is a 60% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 25

Though there is again potential for the odd shower on Sunday morning it is expected to be dry and bright by the afternoon - just in time for the concert. Temperatures are expected to peak at 23C.

Bank Holiday Monday, August 26

Conditions even look good for the Bank Holiday Monday, with the highest temperature again expected to be 23C.

