'It feels so great to be home' - What Ed said on stage at first Ipswich shows

PUBLISHED: 18:17 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 25 August 2019

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters

It's been a special couple of days for Ed Sheeran performing to thousands of fans in his home county - so what did the Castle on the Hill singer have to say when he was up on stage?

Here is a snippet of what the floppy-haired 'true blue' said while on stage in Ipswich over the past two evenings.

"It's so weird to say hello Ipswich. The last time I played here it was at a pub called the Steamboat Tavern."

Speaking of A-Team, Ed also said: "I've done a lot of shows since the last time I came to play in Ipswich, but there's this one song I wrote at 18 and I've played in clubs where no one would listen, but you've been here through my whole career."

"This feels really weird and cool to be on stage in a place I was brought up.

"I did the typical musician thing and moved to LA and hated it. But having lived back in Suffolk for the last seven years, I just love being here and I'm so happy to end the tour here."

"Weirdly enough I did a show yesterday at a wedding. I don't get to play at events enough, or sing the slow songs, but it was pretty cool."

"One thing I have realised when I tour, is although I tour solo, it isn't a one man show, you guys the crowd are always the backing singers and dancers and I couldn't do it without you."

"Did everyone go to the pop-up shop from my friends at Hoax? Oh and my dad's put on an exhibition at Christchurch mansion - pop down there."

"In 2011 I came to Ipswich and did an in-store signing, and I haven't done one since. It's all streaming now."

"It feels so great to be home, this is wicked."

