Sheer they come! Fans flood Christchurch Park to see Ed's exhibition

PUBLISHED: 16:20 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 25 August 2019

Visitors going into the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Chantry Park isn't the only place in Ipswich which is buzzing with Ed Sheeran fans today, as hundreds head to Christchurch Mansion to visit the star's Made in Suffolk exhibition.

The Ed Sheeran exhibition was proving popular with visitors to Christchurch Mansion. Picture; PAUL GEATERThe Ed Sheeran exhibition was proving popular with visitors to Christchurch Mansion. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Thousands of Ed Sheeran enthusiasts have been queuing up for the third of his four concerts at Chantry Park this evening.

Meanwhile, travelling fans have been flocking to Christchurch Mansion, where the walls are covered with artefacts related to the singer.

These include paintings and drawings by Colin Davidson, photographs by Mark Surridge and personal items never seen in public before, which track Ed's journey from Suffolk schoolboy to global superstar.

Other items include a much-loved guitar, awards and the one-of-a-kind puppet made for the music video 'Sing'.

Puppets from Ed's video's are on show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPuppets from Ed's video's are on show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The exhibition is curated by Ed's father, John Sheeran, and sponsored by Suffolk cider-maker Aspall - and was launched just a few days before Ed kicked off his Chantry Park shows.

Despite the event being ticketed, fans have been seen queuing at the doors of Christchurch Mansion - being told by security to "find shade" and return when it's time for their booked slot, with organisers reminding fans there is no need to queue.

While just down the road in Chantry Park, fans have been queuing at the London road entrance for the majority of the day in hope of getting to the front to see the floppy-haired star.

Ed's final shows will be slightly different to the previous two evenings - with Lewis Capaldi swapping for Passenger.

The singer-songwriter is due on stage at 8.30pm but music fans will have the chance to watch unsigned band Salvador, who are a group of teenagers from Ed's hometown of Framlingham and pupils of Thomas Mills High School.

For all the information on tonight's concert follow our live blog here.

