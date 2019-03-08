The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Fans heading to Ipswich's Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran's homecoming gigs are being reminded to take ID, email confirmation and the credit card used to purchase tickets to guarantee entry to the concerts.

Ed Sheeran will be performing four gigs at Chantry Park Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ed Sheeran will be performing four gigs at Chantry Park Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Framlingham singer has famously hit out at ticket touts and ensures that only those with tickets purchased through genuine retailers - and purchased at face value - are admitted to his performances.

Strict entry requirements are in place to ensure tickets are used by those who originally purchased them and to ease congestion there will be four queues, splitting attendees up by ticket providers:

- Yellow queues for purchases through Ticketmaster

- Blue queues for purchases through See Tickets (which includes MyTicket.co.uk)

- Red queues for purchases through AXS

- Green queues for purchases through Gigantic/Alt

A paperless ticketing system will be in operation meaning you will not have been issued with a physical ticket so you you MUST take the following items to guarantee entry.

1. The original payment card (debit or credit card) you used to pay for the ticket

You can only have up to four tickets per purchase, per show.

If you have more than four people in your group with tickets bought using the same card, the organisers say that "any and all transactions that are detected as bot purchases, patrons creating duplicate accounts in order to purchase more than the ticket limit or any action that indicates a purchase in excess of the ticket limit will be cancelled".

You can attend as a group larger than four people, but your tickets must have been purchased on different cards.

Tickets purchased in a different name to that appearing on the card will not be valid.

2. Your original email booking confirmation

This is needed in conjunction with the other items on the list, and cannot be used on its own.

If you cannot find the confirmation email then check your junk folder or you are advised to contact the customer services team of the ticket agent you booked through. If you don't know who you booked the ticket with, your credit or debit card statement may have the name displayed.

If you are worried about losing the e-mail confirmation, take a screenshot of it and save it to your phone so you can access it quickly on the day of the show.

3. A Government-issued photo ID which matches the name on the card used to pay for the ticket

This needs to be a current driving licence (or provisional driving licence), a valid or recently expired passport or an ID card backed by the government's PASS Scheme (a Citizencard, My ID Card, ONEID4U, Validate UK or Young Scot card).

Only the person with the payment card and confirmation email has to have this ID to allow their group to enter the show. Anyone hoping to purchase alcohol at the show should also carry valid ID and expect to be challenged if they look younger than 25.

No other form of ID will be accepted at the Chantry Park shows.

What happens if you bought the tickets as a gift for someone else?

If you bought the tickets as a gift for someone, you don't have to go in with them but you will need to go with your ID and payment card to show you made a genuine purchase.

What if your payment card was lost/damaged or expired between buying the ticket and the concert?

The payment card details have to match the card you bring with you to get into the show.

Some good news: ticket agents usually try and contact you if your payment card is going to expire between paying and your event - BUT you should contact them and make sure if you know your card has expired to update the details.

The payment will remain on the original card and you won't be charged on the new card.

If you card is lost or stolen, you need to tell your ticket agent your replacement card details so your payment card details match when you attend the show.