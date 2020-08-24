23 of the best pictures from Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters Archant

Today marks a year since thousands of people descended upon Chantry Park for the second night of Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich concerts.

Ed Sheeran performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters

Around 160,000 people were expected to attend the four day event which took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Suffolk superstar was ably supported by acts like Lewis Capaldi, Passenger, Lowestoft-based The Darkness and local act Caswell.

The gigs included all of the star’s biggest hits including Castle on the Hill, a tribute to his home county.

Here are some of the best pictures of Ed and his fans from those spectacular four nights.

Ed Sheeran performing Blow Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran performing Blow Pictures: Zakary Walters

Thousands of people gathered to watch Ed Pictures: Zakary Walters Thousands of people gathered to watch Ed Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed put on a show for his thousands of Suffolk fans Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed put on a show for his thousands of Suffolk fans Pictures: Zakary Walters

A grand stage was erected in Chantry Park for the events Pictures: Zakary Walters A grand stage was erected in Chantry Park for the events Pictures: Zakary Walters

Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran rocking on stage Picture: Zakary Walters Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran rocking on stage Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran performed for four nights in Ipswich in 2019 Picture: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran performed for four nights in Ipswich in 2019 Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed ended his Divide tour in Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed ended his Divide tour in Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran's gigs were a homecoming for the Suffolk superstar Picture: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's gigs were a homecoming for the Suffolk superstar Picture: Zakary Walters

A sea of fans flocked to Ipswich to watch the singer Pictures: Zakary Walters A sea of fans flocked to Ipswich to watch the singer Pictures: Zakary Walters

Fans made the most of four days of spectacular music Picture: Zakary Walters Fans made the most of four days of spectacular music Picture: Zakary Walters

Sheeran jumps on stage to sing to fans Pictures: Zakary Walters Sheeran jumps on stage to sing to fans Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran performing at Chantry Park Picture: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran performing at Chantry Park Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed stunned fans with songs like Castle on the Hill Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed stunned fans with songs like Castle on the Hill Pictures: Zakary Walters

Jubilant fans enjoy the Chantry Park gigs Pictures: Zakary Walters Jubilant fans enjoy the Chantry Park gigs Pictures: Zakary Walters

It's been a year since Ed Sheeran came to Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters It's been a year since Ed Sheeran came to Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran during his first night at Chantry Park Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran during his first night at Chantry Park Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed gets ready to go on stage Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed gets ready to go on stage Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ipswich was the last stop on the Divide tour Pictures: Zakary Walters Ipswich was the last stop on the Divide tour Pictures: Zakary Walters

Fans arrived from across the country to enjoy the gigs Pictures: Zakary Walters Fans arrived from across the country to enjoy the gigs Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed's set list included many of his biggest hits Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed's set list included many of his biggest hits Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park Pictures: Zakary Walters

