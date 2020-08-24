23 of the best pictures from Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs
PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 24 August 2020
Katy Sandalls
Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters
Archant
Today marks a year since thousands of people descended upon Chantry Park for the second night of Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich concerts.
Ed Sheeran performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters
Around 160,000 people were expected to attend the four day event which took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The Suffolk superstar was ably supported by acts like Lewis Capaldi, Passenger, Lowestoft-based The Darkness and local act Caswell.
The gigs included all of the star’s biggest hits including Castle on the Hill, a tribute to his home county.
Here are some of the best pictures of Ed and his fans from those spectacular four nights.
Ed Sheeran performing Blow Pictures: Zakary Walters Thousands of people gathered to watch Ed Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed put on a show for his thousands of Suffolk fans Pictures: Zakary Walters A grand stage was erected in Chantry Park for the events Pictures: Zakary Walters Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran rocking on stage Picture: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran performed for four nights in Ipswich in 2019 Picture: Zakary Walters Ed ended his Divide tour in Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters
Ed Sheeran's gigs were a homecoming for the Suffolk superstar Picture: Zakary Walters A sea of fans flocked to Ipswich to watch the singer Pictures: Zakary Walters
Fans made the most of four days of spectacular music Picture: Zakary Walters
Sheeran jumps on stage to sing to fans Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran performing at Chantry Park Picture: Zakary Walters Ed stunned fans with songs like Castle on the Hill Pictures: Zakary Walters Jubilant fans enjoy the Chantry Park gigs Pictures: Zakary Walters It's been a year since Ed Sheeran came to Ipswich Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran during his first night at Chantry Park Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed gets ready to go on stage Pictures: Zakary Walters Ipswich was the last stop on the Divide tour Pictures: Zakary Walters Fans arrived from across the country to enjoy the gigs Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed's set list included many of his biggest hits Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park Pictures: Zakary Walters
