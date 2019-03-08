The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com Kevin Winter

We have prepared the ultimate list of questions you need the answers to before you head to the Ed Sheeran concerts in Chantry Park this coming weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The map provided to those going to Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs Picture: EDSHEERAN.COM The map provided to those going to Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs Picture: EDSHEERAN.COM

Concert organisers have published a map showing the entrances, exits, stage and concession stands, so we have answered all the questions we can ahead of the gigs for you:

Where can I get into the site?

Two entrances are being used for the shows, one in Hadleigh Road and one in London Road. Tickets bought from all ticket agents can be used at each entrance, but you have to make sure you have your payment card (credit or debit card), your booking confirmation email and your valid form of government-issued ID.

Where do the shuttle buses stop?

Can I pay with cash or card? Are there vegan food options? How large an umbrella is acceptable? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: YUI MOK/ PA Archive Can I pay with cash or card? Are there vegan food options? How large an umbrella is acceptable? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: YUI MOK/ PA Archive

Shuttle buses stop close to the London Road entrance and pedestrians walking from the train station are also advised to use the London Road entrance.

Where is disabled parking?

Disabled parking is next to the Hadleigh Road entrance.

Can I leave the site once I'm inside?

Can I refill a water bottle? Will there be merchandise for sale? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: IAN WEST/PA wire Can I refill a water bottle? Will there be merchandise for sale? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: IAN WEST/PA wire

No. Organisers are asking all ticket holders to remain on the site until they intend to go home or until the end of the show.

Where do I go when I am in the site?

You can enter the grandstands if you have paid for a seated ticket, otherwise you can take up a spot in front of the stage, buy some merchandise, food or drink, or visit the information point and toilets.

Where are the toilets?

There is a block of toilets next to each of the entrances, another in the north of the site next to a bar, and another block in the east of the site, behind grandstands B and C.

Where can I buy food?

There are food stalls across the entire site, with most of them concentrated close to the Hadleigh Road entrance in the north of the site.

What food is available?

Organisers say that there will be plenty of food concession units around the event site: "A wide variety of food will be available to cater for all needs, including gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options."

Where can I get a drink?

There are three bars on site - one close to the London Road entrance, one next to grandstand B and another to the north.

Bar staff will be operating a Challenge 25 policy and ID must be presented to purchase an alcoholic drink.

Where can I buy my Ed Sheeran merchandise?

There are two merchandise stalls - one close to the medical tent and the other in the centre of the field in front of the stage, just behind the sound technician's tent.

Do I need to bring cash or cards to pay for items?

Many food outlets will be accepting card and contactless payments, but this should be checked before ordering food or drink as some will be cash-only.

Cash machines are available and will be accepting all major UK debit/credit cards, but a fee will be charged to use the machines.

They are located close to the bar in the north of the site.

Where can I fill up my water bottle?

Ipswich Borough Council have set up water refill points around the site with fountains specifically for the Ed Sheeran gigs.

The number of fountains and their locations is not known yet but a spokesman confirmed it will be checked and maintained daily to make sure it is safe to drink and easy to access for each of the shows.

What do I do if I lose someone?

If you require assistance please contact a member of security, a steward or a police officer to help you locate a missing member of your group.

What do I do if I lose something?

Lost property will be held by the organisers for 48 hours before being handed over to Ipswich Borough Council.

If you've lost something and you are still in the site, talk to a steward to be directed to lost property.

What if I have a medical emergency?

There is a first aid point near the Hadleigh Road entrance and a medical team will be mobile across the site at every show.

If you require assistance please speak to a steward or security who would contact the medical team.

What can't I bring in to the site?

The organisers have said a full person and bag search will be in operation and have provided a list of all the items you will have removed if you try to bring them in:

- Aerosols

- Air horns

You may also want to watch:

- Alcohol

- Animals (except assistance dogs)

- BBQs or any cooking apparatus

- Bicycles, scooters or roller skates

- Blow torches

- Cans

- Cameras (DSLR/SLR) with detachable lenses

- Chairs

- Chinese lanterns

- Cooking apparatus

- Large cool bags or boxes

- Cigarettes (personal use permitted)

- Cutlery

- Drinks (empty plastic bottles of 500ml or less permitted)

- Drones

- Fireworks or pyrotechnics

- Flags with poles

- Flares of any kind

- Food (small amounts for personal consumption permitted)

- Gazebos and parasols

- Gas cylinders or canisters

- Glass

- Knives

- Liquids (over 100ml)

- Illegal substance such as drugs

- Laser pens

- Legal or herbal highs (including Nitrous Oxide, associated equipment and balloons)

- Megaphones

- Professional recording equipment

- Smoke bombs or canisters

- Sound systems

- Tables

- Tabards or high-visibility jackets

- Large umbrellas (small telescopic umbrellas permitted)

- Weapons

What should I bring with me to the gig?

- The original payment card (debit or credit card)

- The original email booking confirmation

- A government-issued photo ID which matches the name on the card

- Appropriate clothing, footwear and protection for the weather of the day

- Sun lotion (up to 100ml)

- An empty plastic bottle that is 500ml or less, which can be refilled on site

- Money and a bank card

- Photo ID