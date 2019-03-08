E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

PUBLISHED: 22:24 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 23:00 25 August 2019

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Ed Sheeran fans were treated to a special surprise this evening when grime superstar Stormzy came out to perform alongside the Suffolk singer-songwriter at Chantry Park.

Ed Sheeran brings out Stormzy at Chantry Park concert. Picture: BRAD JONESEd Sheeran brings out Stormzy at Chantry Park concert. Picture: BRAD JONES

Rumours about an appearance by the popular UK artist had been circulating on social media, however no confirmation had been made.

Twitter users had suggested sightings of Stormzy in Nandos in Ipswich but they were again unconfirmed.

Stormzy came out with Ed Sheeran for his encore and performed the Shape of You in front of the 40,000 adoring fan at Chantry Park during the third of four huge concerts in his home county.

The crowd went wild as he joined the Framlingham native for his penultimate song.

The pair teamed up for a song on Ed's most recent album Number 6 Collaborations Project.

The track, Take me to back to London is currently at number 11 in the UK top 40, although predictions suggest that it could reach number one by the end of the week.

The song's video features footage of the pair in fields which some suggest are in Suffolk.

