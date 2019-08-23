Ed Sheeran donates Divide tour items to Ipswich brain injury centre

Ed Sheeran has donated items to Sue Ryder The Chantry. Picture: PA WIRE / EACH PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran has donated signed merchandise from his 2019 Divide world tour to a brain injury centre which overlooks the site of his homecoming Ipswich gigs.

Sue Ryder The Chantry in Ipswich. Picture: DEBBIE HUMPHRY Sue Ryder The Chantry in Ipswich. Picture: DEBBIE HUMPHRY

The Castle on the Hill singer is performing four concerts in Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The park is also home to Sue Ryder The Chantry Neurological Care Centre, which opened last year to provide crucial treatment and intensive therapy for people with head injuries.

So the Suffolk popstar has donated items to The Chantry for auction, including a signed t-shirt, to help raise vital funds for people's care.

"The work that Sue Ryder The Chantry does to help people in Suffolk is incredible," said Sheeran.

"As someone from the local area, it means a lot to me to be able to support what they are doing."

All funds raised will go directly to the centre, enabling it to continue its work providing support to people requiring specialist neurological care and rehabilitation.

The centre started with just a few rooms last year and was set up in response to growing numbers of people needing treatment for brain conditions.

The 12-week rehabilitation programmes by the expert healthcare team at The Chantry have already helped several patients regain the ability to walk and move, as well as improve their social skills and confidence.

Its success led to it being given an overall "outstanding" rating in its first inspection by healthcare watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

And The Chantry has now been given the go-ahead to expand to a 32-bed centres it can provide treatment to even more people.

Jo Marshall, centre director at Sue Ryder The Chantry said: "We are delighted that Ed Sheeran has donated these items.

"It's a great opportunity for people to get their hands on a piece of music history.

"The money will go towards supporting the work we do here at Sue Ryder The Chantry - providing expert care to people with a range of neurological conditions including stroke and acquired brain injury.

"There are several Ed Sheeran fans amongst the staff and residents and there is a real sense of excitement in the build up to the concert taking place on our doorstep later this week."

The auction is now live here.