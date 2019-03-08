Two nights down and Ed Sheeran's concerts have yet to cause traffic nightmares

There was plenty of space in Portman Road car parks in Ipswich as the Ed Sheeran concert started. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Organisers who have planned the access to and from Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park concerts in Ipswich have been letting out a huge sigh of relief after the first two nights went off very smoothly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people - but they didn't have too many problems getting away. Picture: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people - but they didn't have too many problems getting away. Picture: Zakary Walters

A council spokesman said: "We've been very pleased about how things have gone. We put in a lot of planning and we knew there would be challenges with getting people in and out - but so far things have gone as we thought."

A police spokesman said that while traffic had obviously been busier than normal at the end of the concerts, all the travel plans seemed to have worked well and everything ran as smoothly as hoped.

The town's railway station was very busy with trains to London, Colchester and Norwich leaving in quick succession in the 90 minutes after the end of the concerts.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said they had 5,000 people through the station after the concerts. All the trains left on time, everyone with a ticket was able to travel - and their staff felt the whole operation worked well.

You may also want to watch:

She said the company had set up a queuing system to ensure the safety of everyone, but all the passengers got on a train to their correct destination and all the passengers had safely left by their scheduled time.

She added: "We are pleased at how it all went."

Hadleigh Road is closed until Tuesday and London Road is closed for three hours at the end of the shows - and Ranelagh Road was also closed to traffic for a short time as concert goers walked back to the town centre.

But this caused little serious problem for people leaving the show - and there were still plenty of spaces in town centre car parks during the shows, especially those in Portman Road and at the Crown Car Park near Tower Ramparts bus station.

About 4,000 people used the official park and ride centre at Trinity Park on each of the first two nights with a fleet of buses provided by First Buses ferrying them to and from Chantry Park.

On the first night everyone was cleared from the area of Chantry Park within 90 minutes to two hours.

On Saturday night things were even better, the borough spokesman said: "The last park and ride bus delivered its passengers to Trinity Park at 11.25pm - less than an hour after people started leaving Chantry Park at the end of the concert."