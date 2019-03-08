Ed Sheeran spotted cheering on Town at Portman Road

Ed Sheeran takes his place for the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Eagle-eyed Ipswich Town fans have spotted Ed Sheeran among the crowds at Portman Road tonight.

Ed Sheeran has been spotted in the stands at Portman Road Picture: THOMAS FULCHER

The singer-songwriter from Framlingham was seen in the stands as Ipswich took on AFC Wimbledon.

Ed was sporting an Ipswich Town shirt featuring the name of his 'Divide' tour, which are set to go on sale at a special Hoax pop-up shop in the Buttermarket in Ipswich next week.

He had previously posted a photo of the shirt on Instagram.

In the post, Ed said: "Best looking Ipswich Town football shirt I've ever seen.

"That and loads more on sale at the @hoax1994 pop up shop at Ipswich Buttermarket from Thursday."

The shop is set to open its doors on Thursday, August 22 from 5pm.

It will then be open from 11am to 6pm each day until Monday August 26.

The music megastar us set to perform in front of thousands at Chantry Park this weekend at four headline gigs, at the culmination of his 'Divide' World Tour.