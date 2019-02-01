Hotel space running out for Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich concerts

Excitement is building for Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts in August Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE PA

If you are going to the big Ed Sheeran concerts in Ipswich this summer you better book a hotel ticket soon – as the majority are already full.

Businesses in the town will be in for a busy week as thousands travel to Suffolk’s county town for superstar Ed’s homecoming gigs at Chantry Park on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24, Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26.

Stephanie Young, marketing manager at Pentahotel, said its hotel rooms had sold out moments after Ed’s gigs were announced.

She said: “We were fully booked as soon as the dates were announced, before people even had tickets.

“We are going to be running a series of discounts on cocktails and meals for guests on production of their tickets”.

Other hotels in the town such as the Quayside Premier Inn and the new easyHotel in Northgate Street are now also fully booked, with just a few rooms left at the Novotel.

The boost in visitor numbers the concerts will bring has been welcomed by Dave Muller, chair of the Greater Ipswich Destination Group.

He said: “This is clearly a major event for the Town but demonstrates that there is both a demand and interest in expanding the range of events available and in doing so to drive up the number of visitors through further attractions.

“This is key to the long term prosperity of Greater Ipswich”.

Bryony Rudkin, Ipswich Borough Council deputy leader, said: “Ed’s concerts are going to be massive, not only for his fans but also for the town and its businesses.

“We’ve got a huge audience from Ipswich and Suffolk and from further afield too - across the UK, Europe, even fans from Florida and the Caribbean.”