-

-

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hotel space running out for Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich concerts

01 February, 2019 - 05:32
Excitement is building for Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts in August Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Excitement is building for Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts in August Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

PA

If you are going to the big Ed Sheeran concerts in Ipswich this summer you better book a hotel ticket soon – as the majority are already full.

Businesses in the town will be in for a busy week as thousands travel to Suffolk’s county town for superstar Ed’s homecoming gigs at Chantry Park on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24, Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26.

Stephanie Young, marketing manager at Pentahotel, said its hotel rooms had sold out moments after Ed’s gigs were announced.

She said: “We were fully booked as soon as the dates were announced, before people even had tickets.

“We are going to be running a series of discounts on cocktails and meals for guests on production of their tickets”.

Other hotels in the town such as the Quayside Premier Inn and the new easyHotel in Northgate Street are now also fully booked, with just a few rooms left at the Novotel.

The boost in visitor numbers the concerts will bring has been welcomed by Dave Muller, chair of the Greater Ipswich Destination Group.

He said: “This is clearly a major event for the Town but demonstrates that there is both a demand and interest in expanding the range of events available and in doing so to drive up the number of visitors through further attractions.

“This is key to the long term prosperity of Greater Ipswich”.

Bryony Rudkin, Ipswich Borough Council deputy leader, said: “Ed’s concerts are going to be massive, not only for his fans but also for the town and its businesses.

“We’ve got a huge audience from Ipswich and Suffolk and from further afield too - across the UK, Europe, even fans from Florida and the Caribbean.”

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

One in, one out and the deals that didn’t happen at Ipswich Town on deadline day

Ipswich Town have signed right-back James Bree on loan from Aston Villa. Photo: ITFC

Deadline Day Live: Bree signs, McLoughlin departs with Pennington and Knudsen set to stay

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Cotter to remain with Ipswich despite Swindon interest

Barry Cotter in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Everything you need to know about The Band, featuring Take That hits, coming to the Ipswich Regent

AJ Bentley, Curtis T Johns, Sario Solomon, Nick Carsberg and Yazdan Qafouri (Five To Five) in The Band, Tim Firth's critically acclaimed musical about Take That and their fans, Photo: Matt Crockett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists