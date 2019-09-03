E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

03 September, 2019 - 07:33
Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Archant

The four concerts the Framlingham superstar put on saw more than 140,000 people descend on Chantry Park and have been hailed as a real economic boost for Ipswich, as well as putting the town on the map for music.

Work was due to start yesterday on returning the road layout and infrastructure around the park to what it was before the gigs.

However, Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk Highways have had a rethink, and will now keep the layout as it is - keeping the possibility open for further big events at the park.

A Highways spokesman said: "Colleagues at Suffolk Highways and Ipswich Borough Council have been in discussion following the success of the concerts and the decision had been made not to alter the road back to its original lay-out, this will allow for future events to take place here."

"Although the roadworks have been cancelled to revert the area back, it will be necessary for the temporary crossing to be made permanent and safe during periods where the park is not in use for events, similar to the Ed Sheeran concert."

Terry Hunt, chairman of Ipswich Vision, said the homecoming concerts had been a "triumph", a big boost to the town economically and hoped that more events would be hosted in the town.

He said: "I had been walking around the area thinking I really hope the power the Ed Sheeran concerts have is in the possibility for future concerts, whether they be rock, pop or classical.

"I hope it gets across the core concept that Ipswich is a great place to host events and do business with. "The Ed Sheeran concerts were so successful - more successful that anyone could have hoped in terms of the concerts themselves and the logistics around Chantry Park, managing the crowds and traffic.

"I really do hope that Ipswich has put itself on the map for music and that we see the likes of U2 or the Stones playing or a big classical concert in the future - wouldn't that be great? "The concerts were a triumph but it would be a shame if they were a one-off that didn't go anywhere."

