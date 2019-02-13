Ed Sheeran plays first concert of 2019 world tour - on his way to Ipswich in August
PUBLISHED: 07:48 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 14 February 2019
Archant
Ed Sheeran kicked off his 2019 world tour in style last night, playing in front of thousands in Sao Paulo, Brazil - and giving a taste of what fans can expect when he comes to Ipswich in August.
His 2019 tour, which culminates with four homecoming gigs at Chantry Park, will keep the pop sensation in South America through February before he heads off to play gigs in South Africa, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea through March and April.
He will then tour Europe before returning to the UK to perform in Leeds and Ipswich.
Ed posted a photograph on Instagram last night, crouching down in front of a packed Allianz Park in the Brazilian city, thousands of his fans waving their arms wildly in the air.
The Allianz stadium has posted video clips of his performance - giving fans a glimpse of what they have in store when the Framlingham singer-songwriter returns to play in Suffolk’s county town.
The clips show the crowd singing along with Galway Girl and Thinking out Loud.
See here for everything you need to know about Ed’s Ipswich concerts.
Ed’s set list
Castle on the Hill
Eraser
The A Team
Don’t/New Man
Dive
Bloodstream
Happier
Tenerife Sea
All of the Stars/Lego House/Give Me Love
Galway Girl
I see Fire/Feeling Good
Thinking Out Loud
Photograph
Perfect
Sing
Shape Of You
You Need Me, I Don’t Need You