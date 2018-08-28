Sunshine and Showers

Ed Sheeran’s generosity helps pupils build their own Lego House

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 January 2019

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran donated Lego to pupils at a primary school in Laxfield Picture: PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

Singing superstar Ed Sheeran and new wife Cherry Seaborn have donated an unusual gift to a Suffolk primary school – much to the delight of pupils.

Children from All Saints Church of England Primary School and organiser Sarah Hill, pictured with the Lego donated by Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Picture: RIA COXChildren from All Saints Church of England Primary School and organiser Sarah Hill, pictured with the Lego donated by Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Picture: RIA COX

The Thinking of You hitmaker has rewarded youngsters at the All Saints Church of England Primary School in Laxfield for sharing his love of Lego – which inspired his 2011 chart-topper Lego House.

And it all happened because one of the school’s teaching assistants bumped into the couple while they were in Ed’s home town of Framlingham.

Ria Cox, who organises the school’s Lego club, noticed the international singer at a pub and penned him a note – asking him to be their president.

To her surprise the international star emailed her via his personal assistant – and revealed he would be sending the club hundreds of pounds worth of Lego.

Students Tiggy, Kit, Charlie and Sam with Lego donated by Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Picture: RIA COXStudents Tiggy, Kit, Charlie and Sam with Lego donated by Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Picture: RIA COX

“My eldest son was gobsmacked when we saw Ed at the bar,” said Ria.

“I really wanted to go over and say something but I didn’t want to disturb him and Cherry, so I decided to write a note instead.”

The note read: “Dear Ed and Cherry, Google reveals that you are not currently a president of a Lego club, but All Saints Church of England primary would love for you both to be ours. It would be lovely to see you at our weekly group some time.”

An email from Ed’s personal assistant said he would not be able to make the school club because of his busy schedule.

But a week later £300-£400 worth of Lego arrived at the school with a note, saying: “Hope the children love the Lego – love Ed and Cherry.”

Ria said: “The donation has sent a real buzz through the school as the children are huge fans of Ed.

“Ed and Cherry’s generosity will allow us to open up the Lego group to even more students, which is something we have wanted to do for a while.

“We are so grateful for the kind gesture from Ed and Cherry, it’s given the pupils lots of confidence and has definitely made them more excited.”

The group of 16 children has been running for nine months and has a waiting list of others hoping to join.

Both Ria and Sarah Hill, who volunteers at the Lego club, have decided to use the Lego given by Ed to rent out to the children for a small donation. The money will then be re-invested to start up a club for the younger years.

The current group caters for children in years two and above, but pupils from the age of four have been interested in joining.

