Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward
PUBLISHED: 19:30 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:30 15 April 2020
Archant
Suffolk popstar Ed Sheeran has donated a “significant” sum of money to build a new children’s ward at Ipswich Hospital,it has been revealed.
The singer has donated the money to The Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity which launched an appeal to “create a modern, welcoming and child-friendly environment fit for the 21st century”.
The £2.5 million project will see the 24-bed Bergholt inpatient ward remodelled and refurbished.
Nick Hulme, chief executive for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), confirmed the singer had donated a ‘significant’ amount of money to the Ipswich Hospital ward.
You may also want to watch:
He said it would make a “massive difference” and added: “It’s such an amazing gift. It shows incredible generosity.”
Mr Hulme said it would “make a massive difference to children and their families for many years to come”.
ESNEFT has tweeted its thanks to the Castle on the Hill singer, who grew up in Framlingham, saying: “We’re gonna pick up the pieces and build a Lego House ... state-of-the-art new children’s department!
“Big thanks to #Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran for making a donation towards our Children’s Appeal”.
The trust was unable to confirm the amount of money donated.
You can find out more about the Children’s Appeal online.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.