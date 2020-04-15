Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters Archant

Suffolk popstar Ed Sheeran has donated a “significant” sum of money to build a new children’s ward at Ipswich Hospital,it has been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We're gonna pick up the pieces and build a L̶e̶g̶o̶ ̶h̶o̶u̶s̶e̶ ... state-of-the-art new children's department!



Big thanks to #Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran for making a donation towards our Children's Appeal pic.twitter.com/lqMjuoi4E8 — East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (@ESNEFT) April 15, 2020

The singer has donated the money to The Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity which launched an appeal to “create a modern, welcoming and child-friendly environment fit for the 21st century”.

The £2.5 million project will see the 24-bed Bergholt inpatient ward remodelled and refurbished.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), confirmed the singer had donated a ‘significant’ amount of money to the Ipswich Hospital ward.

You may also want to watch:

He said it would make a “massive difference” and added: “It’s such an amazing gift. It shows incredible generosity.”

Mr Hulme said it would “make a massive difference to children and their families for many years to come”.

ESNEFT has tweeted its thanks to the Castle on the Hill singer, who grew up in Framlingham, saying: “We’re gonna pick up the pieces and build a Lego House ... state-of-the-art new children’s department!

“Big thanks to #Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran for making a donation towards our Children’s Appeal”.

The trust was unable to confirm the amount of money donated.

You can find out more about the Children’s Appeal online.