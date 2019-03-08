Ed Sheeran to sign Castle on the Hill Elmer

Castle on the Hill on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Mega star Ed Sheeran has vowed to sign the Castle on the Hill statue for the winning bidder after it goes under the hammer at the Elmer's Big parade Suffolk auction on Thursday.

Ed Sheer-Ham was bought by Ed Sheeran following the Pigs Gone Wild auction in 2016 Ed Sheer-Ham was bought by Ed Sheeran following the Pigs Gone Wild auction in 2016

The Grand Elmer Auction takes place at the Ipswich Corn Exchange and each of the 55 sculptures, plus the bonus Hero design, will be sold to the highest bidders, with proceeds going to parade organisers St Elizabeth Hospice.

Castle on the Hill, which celebrates Ed's links to Suffolk, was already predicted to be a hot lot on the night and now that the Framlingham-based singer/songwriter has promised to sign the statue, the price could sky-rocket.

Norman Lloyd, Campaign Manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, said: "We are thrilled to hear that Ed is aware of the Castle on the Hill sculpture he inspired and it is wonderful to know he is keen to sign it for the successful bidder!

Ed Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich. Picture: NIC MINNS Ed Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich. Picture: NIC MINNS

"The auction is shaping up to be a superb evening; we have prospective purchasers from all round the world registered and ready to bid online - who knows there could be an Ed fan among them and this would make their day! We are grateful to Ed for his support and we hope that it helps us realise a fantastic total for St Elizabeth Hospice on Thursday."

Ed made a similar vow back in 2016 when Pigs Gone Wild sculptures went under the hammer. He planned to sign his effigy Ed Sheer-ham but ended up buying the sculpture himself for £6,200.

Now fans are questioning whether he may do the same this time around and bid for Castle on the Hill to complete his set.