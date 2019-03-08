Tickets available for Ed Sheeran exhibition at Ipswich Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran. L-R Emma Roodhouse, Henry and Barry Chevallier-Guild, Cllr Carol Jones, Mayor Jane Riley, James Steward, Brad Jones, Jane Wadman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Tickets for the exhibition celebrating the life and career of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran can be ordered now as the display in Ipswich Christchurch Mansion is prepared for opening later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The exhibition is free and is organised by the borough council - but people wanting to see it have to book pre-timed tickets in advance in a bid to prevent the park becoming overcrowded with people trying to see it.

A spokesman for the council said their officials were expecting huge interest in the exhibition, especially with the concerts at Chantry Park later this month.

Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk tickets can be booked online at www.made-in-suffolk.co.uk from 10am on Friday.

The borough expects a rush to see this unique event, which complements Ed's four home-coming concerts next month.

It opens at the Wolsey Art Gallery on Tuesday, August 20 - just three days before the first concert.

Carole Jones, museums portfolio-holder, said: "The launch attracted hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world on social media, on the radio and in the newspapers and we want to ensure people can enjoy coming to see it without having to queue for hours.

You may also want to watch:

"Booking online gives everybody an opportunity to see the exhibition wherever they live. Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk is on until May 3 next year so there is no reason for anyone to miss out."

The exhibition is curated by Ed's father, John Sheeran, and sponsored by Suffolk cyder-maker Aspall.

It features portraits by renowned artist Colin Davidson, photography by Mark Surridge and a wide range of personal items portraying the journey from Ed's school life in Suffolk to international stardom.

Many of these intimate works have never been seen before.

There is also a digital display of photos and news headlines following Ed's career which has been compiled by Archant, publishers of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.

The Mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry, added: "This unique exhibition will, I am sure, attract an audience not only from Ipswich and Suffolk but across the UK and beyond.

"It is of huge cultural significance to the town and will leave a lasting legacy. Ed has come such a long way from the days of busking in the town and playing in front of a few dozen people in local pubs. This exhibition is a road map of that journey."

Henry Chevallier Guild, founding family member and Aspall board advisor, said: "It's an honour to be the exclusive partner to this exhibition.

"Just like Aspall, Ed is fiercely proud of his Suffolk roots and we are delighted that this exhibition will help shine a light on our beautiful county."