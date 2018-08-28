Ed Sheeran lends a hand to Irish boy band Westlife by writing their latest song

Westlife Archant

It might be a while before Ed Sheeran fans have a chance to hear new music from the Suffolk superstar - but there is a new song on the airwaves that he may have had something to do with.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheeran is know to lend his songwriting skills to others, writing smash hits for the likes of Justin Bieber and Robbie Williams.

And despite the Suffolk singer saying he will not release any music in 2019, it may not be too long until another one of his songs tops the charts.

Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham, has put pen to paper again writing the new single for Irish boy band Westlife, who are making a comeback six years after their split.

Their new single, Hello My Love, which was released on January 11, was written by Sheeran and there are now rumours that another song on the boy band’s new album was also written by the Suffolk singer-songwriter.

Hello My Love has currently been viewed 2.4million times on YouTube. It has also been played 1.8million times on Spotify and if predictions are correct, it could well be Westlife’s 14th number-one.