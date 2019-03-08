Could you be a steward at Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs?

Sheeran is playing four homecoming gigs in Chantry Park in Ipswich over the August bank holiday weekend Picture: GREG WILLIAMS Archant

Ed Sheeran fans without tickets for star's Ipswich concerts could have a lifeline - but it will mean singing for their supper.

SGC Security Services is recruiting security staff and stewards for the singer's eagerly awaited shows in Chantry Park between August 23 and 26.

The company is offering £8.50 an hour for shifts of up to 14 hours for stewards, and £10 an hour for Security Industry Authority-qualified door supervisors.

SGC, based in Halstead, in Essex, declined to comment but in an advert on the Indeed job website said only the "exceptional" need apply.

Requirements include being able to ensure the safety and crowd management of the general public, monitor crowd dynamics, respond to incidents and provide professional assistance, and demonstrate excellent communication skills.

Applicants also needed to be aged over 18.

Those chosen would be given shifts of between nine and 14 hours and supplied with event clothing, a free area to camp, WC and showering facilities and one hot meal a day.

"You will be working within a team that expects the best from everyone that represents our company; only the exceptional need to apply," the advert said.

Thousands of fans are due to attend the gigs - around 40,000 for each performance.

The stage will be set up at the town end of the park near Hadleigh Road in the same location as previous big park gigs, including the One Big Sunday concert and the JLS and Little Mix shows.

Some entrances will be closed from 2pm on concert days and the concert area itself will be sealed off.

However much of Chantry Park will remain open during the four days of the concerts, allowing people to access it as normal.

First Eastern Counties will operate its park and ride service from Copdock to Chantry Park for £5 per person, with buses operating to the concert venue from 2pm on all four days.

This has 500 spaces which will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis.

However First Travel Solutions is operating a pre-book park and ride service from Trinity Park showground, costing £12 per person. Tickets can also be bought on the day at £15 per person.

London Road will be closed to traffic for three hours after the show to provide buses and pedestrians with an easy exit.