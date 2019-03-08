Ed Sheeran Heinz ketchup bottle to be displayed at Victoria & Albert Museum

A limited edition bottle of Heinz ketchup inspired by Ed Sheeran's tattoos is to be put on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

The exhibit follows a lifetime donation from Heinz to the V&A to celebrate the brand's 150th birthday and their 2019 collaboration with singer-song writer Ed Sheeran, who famously has a Heinz Tomato Ketchup logo tattoo on his arm, which inspired the bottle's design.

The glass bottle, part of a wider collection of 150, will go on display at the London museum's Theatre and Performance gallery, which looks to explore the role of music and performance in the contemporary world.

The Suffolk singer's bottle will have pride of place next to Beyonce's Papillon Ring by jeweller Glenn Spiro as well as a Madness newspaper suit.

The bottles come after the ketchup-mad Suffolk superstar joined forces with the brand earlier this year to celebrate it's 150th anniversary.

Ramona Riedzewski, Head of Collections at the Victoria & Albert Museum, places a limited-edition bottle of Ed Sheeran x Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Tattoo Edition on display in the Theatre and Performance gallery at the museum, London.

Three of the bottles have been auctioned - with one making £1,500 under the hammer in August - while the rest were given away or sold to raise money for charity.

Ramona Riedzewski, head of collections management at the museum, said: "The iconic glass Heinz ketchup bottle is a familiar sight across the world.

"This limited edition design, based on Ed Sheeran's tattoos, brings together many layers of art, design and performance enabling us to explore the modern-day world of celebrity culture, product endorsement and design, performers and the role of social media.

"It is a wonderful object to question the role of museums and what we collect, and is a powerful example of an open dialogue created through social media."

Sheeran, who claims he is the condiment's "biggest fan", also produced his own Heinz Tomato Edchup earlier this year as part of his partnership with the company, and he wrote and starred in a TV advert for the product.