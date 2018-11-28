Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM Instagram @zakarywalters

Ipswich Town’s most famous supporter was in attendance at Portman Road to see his beloved Blues beaten by Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Despite Town’s defeat, the singer posted a happy photo on Instagram, taken by official photographer Zakary Walters.

The former Framlingham schoolboy, who will be performing live at Chantry Park next summer, has been pictured previously cheering on the team with fiancée Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran watches on during the championship match between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa at Portman Road on April 21 Picture: STEVEN GARDINER Ed Sheeran watches on during the championship match between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa at Portman Road on April 21 Picture: STEVEN GARDINER

The pair, who announced their engagement in January, showed their support at the Championship side’s home encounter against Aston Villa in April.