Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town
PUBLISHED: 22:18 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:21 28 November 2018
Instagram @zakarywalters
Ipswich Town’s most famous supporter was in attendance at Portman Road to see his beloved Blues beaten by Bristol City on Wednesday night.
Despite Town’s defeat, the singer posted a happy photo on Instagram, taken by official photographer Zakary Walters.
The former Framlingham schoolboy, who will be performing live at Chantry Park next summer, has been pictured previously cheering on the team with fiancée Cherry Seaborn.
The pair, who announced their engagement in January, showed their support at the Championship side’s home encounter against Aston Villa in April.