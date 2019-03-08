Three weeks of roadworks to restore layout after Ed Sheeran concerts

Engineers are set to remove a crossing point and restore the original layout of a road widened for Ed Sheeran's concerts at Chantry Park.

A two-week road closure was in place while workers improved access to the park ahead of the four shows.

Work included temporarily widening access to the cricket club and installation of a temporary crossing point along London Road.

It meant a lane closure between Hadleigh Road and Robin Drive, and the suspension of a bus lane along London Road.

Suffolk Highways also installed a dropped kerb on Hyntle Close, at the rear of Chantry Park.

Workers will return in September to remove the crossing point and return the widened area to its original layout.

The works are programmed to take place over three weeks, but may be completed sooner.

Lane closures will be in place for the duration of the works.