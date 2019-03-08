Roadworks lifted for Ed Sheeran concerts in Ipswich

Major roadworks on some of Suffolk's busiest roads will be lifted over the August Bank Holiday weekend as Ed Sheeran performs four huge concerts in Ipswich.

The works, which are on both the A12 and the A14, will be lifted as part of a national initiative by Highways England to free up traffic over the Bank Holiday weekend. The action will see speed restrictions removed and road closures cancelled.

Suffolk Highways will also be reducing works over the period to help with the huge number of cars expected in the county for the Ed Sheeran concerts, which will take place from Friday, August 23 to Monday August 26 at Chantry Park.

According to Highways England almost 97% of England's motorway and major A-roads will be free from roadworks over the August Bank Holiday period.

This includes the A14 and the A12, where all works will be completed by 6am on the Friday before - with no works starting again until midnight on Monday.

Melanie Clarke, Highways England's customer service director, said: "We're doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible and that's why we're keeping 97% of the road network we manage free from roadworks."

However, Suffolk Highways said that some emergency works may be unavoidable.

A spokeswoman said: "There are various essential gas works taking place in Ipswich over the coming weeks but we will be asking those involved to minimise their sites where possible during the bank holiday weekend.

"Our Network Assurance team always try to stop utility companies undertaking work on the highway during Bank Holidays, however we have no control over emergency or essential maintenance."

The four concerts will bring thousands of people to Ipswich over the Bank Holiday weekend, with extra trains and a park-and-ride bus being put in place.

There will three late trains from Ipswich to Norwich, stopping at Stowmarket and Diss, on the Friday and Saturday nights and two on the Sunday and Monday nights.

There will be two late trains from Ipswich stopping at all stations (except Manningtree and Colchester) to Shenfield and then at Stratford and Liverpool Street, as well as a further two trains to Colchester on all four nights.