What if it rains at the Ed Sheeran concerts?

Will it rain at the Ed Sheeran concerts in Chantry Park? Picture: GREG WILLIAMS Archant

After a wet few days Ed Sheeran fans heading to his Chantry Park gigs in Ipswich next weekend are hoping better weather is on the horizon.

Will the crowds at the Ed Sheeran concerts in Chantry Park stay dry? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Will the crowds at the Ed Sheeran concerts in Chantry Park stay dry? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Early indications suggest that the weather is set to come more settled in the run up to the Bank Holiday weekend - but we've got some top tips just in case it does rain.

Adam Drury, from Norwich based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "At the moment we are expecting dry weather on the Friday, there is the potential for showers on the Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday but the forecast will be clearer at the start of next week."

Temperatures are set to be average for the time of year.

It is always best to be prepared, especially if like many fans you will be walking to the Ed Sheeran concerts. Here our tips of what to wear and pack - just in case.

The grass at Chantry Park in Ipswich may become a bit soggy if it does rain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The grass at Chantry Park in Ipswich may become a bit soggy if it does rain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pack a small umbrella

As you might expect organisers of the Ed Sheeran concerts have set out clear guidelines about what can be brought into Chantry Park.

Concert goers can bring along a small telescopic umbrella but be warned, no large umbrellas will be allowed.

Wear a rain mac

Rather than squeezing a rain coat into the A4 sized bag you will be allowed to bring in to the concert, why not wear it instead?

There will be a lot of standing about and even if it doesn't rain, wearing your mac will hopefully stop you from getting too chilly.

And if you are just a little bit too fashion conscious to rock a raincoat, it is probably a good idea to invest in a paca mac that will fit in your bag.

What is the best footwear if it rains?

If the weather forecast takes a dramatic turn for the worse in the run up to the Chantry Park concerts you might want to get into full festival mode and wear your wellies.

But if conditions stay settled as expected, trainers or sensible walking shoes are probably your best bet.

Even if there is even a little bit of rain, with thousands of people trampling over the grass it is likely to get pretty muddy.



Remember - no chairs allowed



If you want to rest your legs whilst waiting for Ed to take to the stage you might want to bring something to put down on the ground as you will not be able to take a fold up chair into Chantry Park.



