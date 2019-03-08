Suffolk singer confirmed as final Ed Sheeran support act after national battle of the bands

Caswell performing at Cult Bar in Ipswich for Hoax's competition to find a support act for Ed Sheeran. Picture: LEWIS BRADLEY Archant

The last support act for the final night of Ed Sheeran's mammoth world-wide tour in Ipswich has been announced after the conclusion of a nationwide battle of the bands competition.

Singer-songwriter Caswell from Suffolk, came out victorious after a night of live music at Epic Studios in Norwich.

The artist performed a 20-minute set for the judges, and a lively audience, who then decided who they wanted to open the massive concert before Ed takes to the stage.

The final concluded a long process for Caswell to be selected for the prestigious support slot.

She had to submit her music online before being selected to battle through one of five regional shows in Birmingham, Bristol, London, Manchester and Ipswich, then travelling east for the finale.

Caswell competed against four other performers at Cult bar, Ipswich, to qualify for the final where she came up against the four other performers who each won their respective competitions and one wild card, chosen by event organisers and Suffolk clothing brand, Hoax.

Caswell was one of the four female artists who made it to the last show, alongside Lily Caseley, Germein, and Chloe Elliot.

She will now perform a 20-minute support slot ahead of the final night of Ed's Divide tour on Bank Holiday Monday at Chantry Park in just 10 days time.

Before the competition, Caswell, whose real name is Kristen said: "Supporting Ed would be an absolute life-changer.

"Winning would catapult the band and I to another level just to be able to say that we were his support act. I've worked so hard over the years but his show would be the biggest one I've ever done - to even be a part of something this scale is amazing."

The concert will be the fourth to take place at the 40,000 capacity Suffolk park over the August bank holiday weekend.