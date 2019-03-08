Sheer-an mayhem as fans queue for hours to enter pop up shop

Fans wait for the doors to open at the Divide Pop-Up shop in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran camped outside his Ipswich pop up shop for hours to be some of the first to buy exclusive merchandise.

Fans queue outside the Ed Sheeran pop up shop in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Fans queue outside the Ed Sheeran pop up shop in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The shop is hosting a range of merchandise from both Sheeran and Hoax, the Suffolk clothing company who regularly work with the singer.

Hundreds of fans had already joined the queue when the shop finally opened at 5pm.

Among the those queuing along Butter Market was 17-year-old Lucy Littley from Devon, who had spent an hour and a half waiting to enter the shop.

Lucy and her friends had made the seven hour trip to Ipswich to see the singer for all four nights of his gigs.

By the end of Monday's show they will have seen the Framlingham singer 22 times.

Asked why she liked Ed Sheeran Lucy said: "I don't know, I just think his music is amazing and he is a nice guy."

A special live music launch night is being held in the shop this evening to mark the opening night.

The shop will remain open from 11am until 6pm each day until Monday, August 26.