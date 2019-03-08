Ed Sheeran's gesture will help Anna Poppy, 3, get life-saving cancer treatment

Anna Poppy has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment. Picture: SAM LAWSON Sam Lawson

Ed Sheeran is using his musical powers to help a three-year-old fund the cancer treatment she desperately needs – by hosting a special raffle for tickets to one of his Ipswich shows.

Ed Sheeran will perform four gigs in Ipswich this August. Picture: PA Ed Sheeran will perform four gigs in Ipswich this August. Picture: PA

Little Anna Poppy, who is just three years old, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour in 2017 which has since spread to her spine.

After spending the last two years in and out of Addenbrookes hospital, Anna has recently finished six weeks of radiation treatment which her parents have been told has just a 20% chance of success.

Ben Lawson, Anna's father, said: “The odds aren't in her favour, but we are positive and hopeful and just enjoying every day at the minute.”

Doctors have told Anna's parents, from Bradwell near Great Yarmouth, that even if the treatment is a success it could leave Anna with devastating side effects, including learning difficulties.

Three-year-old Anna Poppy Lawson with Margaret Seaman, 89, who knitted a miniature version of Great Yarmouth in the 1970s. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY Three-year-old Anna Poppy Lawson with Margaret Seaman, 89, who knitted a miniature version of Great Yarmouth in the 1970s. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

Ben added: “This is an unimaginable worry, so we decided to fundraise and this is when we came up with the idea of the raffle.”

Ben and his wife are raising funds for additional treatment which means they can react immediately if Anna needs it.

They have started a Facebook page called Anna Poppy's Army which they are using to fundraise in many different ways.

Back in October Ben brought two tickets to one of Ed's homecoming gigs at Chantry Park this summer, along with a one night stay at Hintlesham Hall as a birthday present for his wife, and Anna's mum, Lizzy.

The three-year-old Bradwell girl Anna-Poppy Lawson will finish her last session of radiotherapy next Wednesday (April 3) before taking a six-week break from treatment for cancer. Picture: BEN LAWSON The three-year-old Bradwell girl Anna-Poppy Lawson will finish her last session of radiotherapy next Wednesday (April 3) before taking a six-week break from treatment for cancer. Picture: BEN LAWSON

Anna's condition has since deteriorated and now Ben and Lizzy are unable to attend the event on Saturday, August 24 – which has sold out.

With the agreement of Ed Sheeran's promotional team and Hintlesham Hall the couple have been given the go ahead with the auction to raise money for Anna Poppy.

In a letter Ed's team wrote: “We are happy for you to auction you Ed Sheeran tickets off as part of your raffle to raise money for Anna Poppy. Once you have the winner's contact details, please supply them to us and we will make arrangements for them to get access to the concert on the day.”

Hintlesham Hall have also thrown in a junior suite including a champagne afternoon tea for two.

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: SAM LAWSON Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: SAM LAWSON

The raffle is taking place on the Anna Poppy's Army Facebook page - with raffle tickets costing £10 each and a total of 200 numbers will be available.

The couple's fundraising target for their whole campaign is £50,000 and this raffle will be able to add more than £2,000 to the pot, which is already at an incredible £47,387.

By commenting on the post and donating directly to Anna's fundraising page you can be added to the raffle, where winners will be announced using a random generator live on Facebook after all numbers have been sold.

See the Facebook page for full details to take part.