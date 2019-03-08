Partly Cloudy

2 weeks of roadworks in preparation for Ed Sheeran's gigs

PUBLISHED: 12:19 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 02 July 2019

Planned closures will be taking place in London Road while workers make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

A busy Ipswich road will be closed for two weeks while workers improve access into Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran's homecoming shows.

Plans to temporarily widen the access to the 'Cricket Club' and install a temporary crossing point along London Road will see the lane heading into Ipswich closed for two weeks.

Work is set to begin on Monday, July 15, with the lane closed between Hadleigh Road and Robin Drive 24/7.

The bus lane along London Road will also be suspended during the works, while Suffolk Highways prepare for the high volume of traffic expected during the concerts over the August bank holiday weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Read more: Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran concerts so far

In addition to the works at London Road, Suffolk Highways will also be installing a permanent dropped kerb on Hyntle Close, at the rear of Chantry Park.

This will be constructed from Monday, July 29 to Wednesday, 31 July.

Following the concerts in August, Suffolk Highways will return in September to remove the crossing point and return the widened area to its original layout.

Access to properties and businesses will be managed at all times during the roadworks - if access is obstructed you should speak to one of the Suffolk Highways staff on site.

If you have any questions regarding the works, call Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.

Read more: What are the fastest routes to Chantry Park when walking?

2 weeks of roadworks in preparation for Ed Sheeran's gigs

