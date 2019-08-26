E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ed Sheeran's 'A-team' take on Norwich fans The Darkness

PUBLISHED: 14:50 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 26 August 2019

Ed Sheeran's A-Team have taken on The Darkness - but who won the local derby? Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran's A-Team have taken on The Darkness - but who won the local derby? Picture: Zakary Walters

Archant

The Suffolk superstar has taken to Instagram to share a picture of a derby grudge match where he is wearing a full Ipswich Town kit.

View this post on Instagram

Local derby with the @theactualdarkness

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Sheeran, who was spotted supporting the Blues at Portman Road on Tuesday night, has taken part in a football match against the Darkness who donned their Norwich City kits for the occasion.

Posting from his Instagram account teddysphotos, he said: "Local derby with the @theactualdarkness."

The picture shows an Ipswich team and a Norwich Team with both Sheeran and The Darkness front man Justin Hawkins looking menacingly at the camera.

It seems that rockers from Lowestoft won the match, with The Darkness reposting the picture later in the day saying: "7-5 to The Darkness!(Norwich)."

It is not clear where the match took place but it seems to have been somewhere in Suffolk as The Darkness added to their post: "#Suffolk #Hometurf."

Let's hope both the teams stayed hydrated ahead of the final Ipswich concert tonight - The Darkness have supported Ed at each night of his homecoming gigs.

So far Sheeran has donned his special Divide Ipswich town kit for the encore of his much acclaimed concerts in Chantry Park - to the delight of Ipswich Town supporters who have been heard chanting "Blue Army."

The Darkness are said to be massive Norwich City Fans but have not yet been brave enough to don their Norwich City shirts on stage at Chantry Park.

Maybe they will feel slightly braver after their victory against Ed's Ipswich A-Team.

WATCH: 'What a moment!' Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

