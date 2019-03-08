Ed Sheeran trail shows fans how Ipswich helped create a superstar

The trail starts at Portman Road, home of Ed's beloved Ipswich Town FC Picture: STEVEN GARDINER Steven Gardiner

We've had the Ed Sheeran concerts. The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition is continuing to draw crowds to Christchurch Mansion - now you can follow the Ed Sheeran trail around Ipswich.

The Ed Sheeran trail is being launched this week. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL The Ed Sheeran trail is being launched this week. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

The new trail is being launched on Tuesday to give people the chance to explore the parts of the town the superstar knows well - finishing at his own exhibition in Christchurch Mansion.

It starts at Portman Road, where Ed is a regular watching his beloved Ipswich Town FC, then along to the Steamboat Tavern where he played during his early days before returning for a secret gig in 2014.

It then continues to the University, which awarded Ed an honorary doctorate in 2015.

The trail then takes walkers to the Swan, where Ed played a decade ago, then on to the Town Hall opposite where he was actually presented with his honorary doctorate from the university.

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Picture: JEN O'NEILL Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Picture: JEN O'NEILL

It then heads up the High Street to Ipswich Museum - currently home to "Ed Sheer-ham", one of the creatures in the Pigs Gone Wild charity trail from a few years ago.

Ed was so pleased with it he bought the pig in the auction - and has loaned it to the museum that he visited as a youngster at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham.

Next is the The Halberd - or McGinty's as it was known when Ed played there as a 17-year-old - before taking walkers into Christchurch Park where he played at Ipswich Music Day in 2008 and 2010, just as his career was on the launchpad.

The Halberd, formerly McGinty's, in Northgate Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Halberd, formerly McGinty's, in Northgate Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The trail ends at Christchurch Mansion and the free exhibition about the star - although people planning to visit it do need to book a timed ticket.

The trail becomes active on Tuesday when stickers will appear in the locations featured on the route.

The free leaflet, which will be available from locations around the town, has details of how people can enter a draw to win exclusive Ed merchandise.

The leaflet also encourages people to visit other areas of Ipswich town centre and find out about some of the other famous people with links to the town.

The leaflet for the Ed Sheeran trail will be available from Tuesday. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL The leaflet for the Ed Sheeran trail will be available from Tuesday. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

It also suggests visitors take the 18-mile journey into the Suffolk countryside to visit the 'Castle on the Hill' at Framlingham, the town where Ed grew up.