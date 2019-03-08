How will you get to Ipswich's Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Ed Sheeran plays four homecoming gigs in Ipswich this summer - but how will the town's roads cope with the event? Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Hadleigh Road in Ipswich will be closed for four days over the August Bank Holiday weekend as part of the travel arrangements for the Ed Sheeran Concerts at Chantry Park.

Ipswich council has announced a series of road closures and special bus services to allow people to get to and from the concerts which will be held over four nights from Friday to Monday.

More than 150,000 fans are expected to flock to the concerts over the four nights - and the borough has warned this is bound to cause some disruption.

The following changes will be brought in during the concert period.

Hadleigh Road:

Closed from noon on Friday, August 23, until 1am on Tuesday August 27 between Dickens Road and the A1071 at Sproughton. Local residents living on Hadleigh Road and the roads leading off it will be given special permits to put in their car windscreens to give them access during the road closure.

London Road:

This will remain open for most of the concert period, but only one carriageway will be in use with a contraflow. The whole road will be closed for three hours - between 10pm and 1am - after each concert.

Parking restrictions:

There will be no parking, except for residents, in a large area of the Chantry estate during the four days of the concerts. Permits will be issued to households - and council staff will be enforcing this strictly.

Park and Ride:

The main Park and Ride centre for the concert will be at Trinity Park on the other side of the town. Buses will carry concert-goers direct from there to Chantry Park. The cost will be £12 per person.

Parking:

The nearest car parks available for concert-goers are those at Princes Street, Portman Road, and West End Road from which people can walk to Chantry Park or catch a shuttle bus.

Bus services:

Ipswich Buses will be providing a shuttle bus service from the town's two bus stations and the railway station to Chantry Park every 15 minutes at a cost of £3 return per person.

Walking route:

A walking route from the railway station to the park will be set out by the council - it says this should take no more than 45 minutes, although many walkers are likely to be able to complete it much quicker than that.

Passenger drop-off:

People can be dropped off for the concert near Sainsbury's Hadleigh Road store by either private cars or taxis - but vehicles cannot wait there. They have to leave as soon as they have dropped off their passengers, and at the end of the concert they cannot wait for their passengers to arrive.

Rail services:

Extra, and longer, trains are being run on the main line from Ipswich to London and Norwich to link in with the concert.

There are no rail closures because of Network Rail engineering work in the area over the bank holiday weekend - and concert organisers are urging fans from London, Essex, and Norwich to use the rail services.

Blue badge holders:

There is limited Blue Badge parking at Chantry Park - but this is only available for concert ticket holders who have booked spaces in advance.

Anyone with booked disability seats will be contacted in advance - others who have Blue Badges and are going to the concert should pre-book through an online form that will be on the Ipswich council website after next Monday (July 22).